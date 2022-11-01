Recipe of the day: Hearty boerewors meatballs

Citizen Reporter

With cooler weather settling in parts of the country due to the rainy weather there is nothing better than a comforting meal. This meatball recipe in a spicy tomato-based sauce is a great pick-me-up.

The meatball dish is versatile, you can pair up the meatballs with your favourite pasta or mashed potatoes.

These meatballs are made from boerewors, you can substitute this with sausage or another ground meat.

Spicy tomato boerewors meatball recipe

Ingredients

1 onion finely chopped

1 garlic clove – minced

1 teaspoon ground black peppercorns

1 teaspoon dry oregano

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

1 vegetable-flavoured stock cube

Fresh basil finely chopped

3 tomatoes peeled and grated.

A pack of boerewors (the meatballs)

Olive oil – any oil you have

Instructions

Remove the boerewors skin, and shape the meat into a meatball. Heat a pan with some oil and fry the meatballs until browned. Set aside. Heat oil, add onions and cook until soft Add in your garlic and cook until fragrant Add the oregano; cayenne pepper; black pepper; crumb the stock cube inside and add tomatoes – allow to simmer for 5 minutes on medium heat. Add the meatballs – previously browned and set aside Add in the sugar and the basil and allow to cook for further 10 minutes.

Sweet potato mash

To compliment your meatballs, try this creamy sweet potato mash recipe.

Picture: iStock

Ingredients

3 pounds sweet potatoes

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Fresh chopped parsley (to garnish – optional)

Instructions

Cut the potatoes into 1-inch cubes and place them in a large pot. Add enough water to cover the potatoes and add salt. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes, until the potatoes fall apart easily when pierced with a fork. Meanwhile, heat the milk and butter in a small saucepan, until the butter is melted. Keep warm. As soon as the potatoes are tender, drain them in a colander. Place hot potatoes in a mixing bowl and mix until smooth, about 1 minute. Slowly add in the milk/butter mixture. Turn up the speed and beat for about 30 seconds, or until milk is absorbed. Serve warm topped with extra butter and parsley (if desired)

