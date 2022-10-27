Recipe of the day: Smoked sausage and potatoes in 20 minutes

Citizen Reporter

With many of us having buy work or study schedules cooking something delicious and speedy for dinner can be difficult outside of making a packet of noodles. However, something tasty to cook does not need much time, like this delicious smoked sausage and potato skillet recipe.

This is a great recipe as the week nears its end and can easily be served up with your favourite vegetables.

The smoked sausage and potatoes skillet is spicy and just needs just 10 minutes of your time to prep with the trick being the size of the potatoes.

20-minute smoked sausage and potatoes skillet recipe:

Ingredients

1 1/2 lb (650g) small baby potatoes, quartered

1 onion, minced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 package (400g) smoked sausage

4 tablespoons olive oil (or butter, or ghee)

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup (60ml) low-sodium chicken stock (or beef, vegetable…)

1 teaspoon hot sauce of your choice (we used Sriracha)

Salt and fresh cracked pepper

Chopped parsley, for garnish

Grated Parmesan, optional

Instructions

To make the smoked sausage and potatoes recipe: In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the baby potatoes to the pan and season with salt and pepper. Sauté until golden and cooked through, around 10-12 minutes, stirring regularly. Transfer potatoes to a plate and set aside. In the same skillet with the remaining tablespoon oil, brown the sliced smoked sausage on all sides for around 5 minutes over medium heat. Add garlic, onion, and red bell pepper and season with red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Cook smoked sausage for 2 to 3 minutes until softened. Deglaze with 1/4 cup stock, stir in the hot sauce and stir to coat the smoked sausage and veggies. Add the sautéed potatoes back to the skillet and mix everything together to reheat the potatoes. Adjust seasoning, garnish with chopped fresh parsley and serve the smoked sausage and potatoes immediately with parmesan. Enjoy!

This recipe can be found on eatwell101.com