13 Sep 2022
Recipe of the day: Martha Stewart’s classic egg salad recipe, plus 3 easy sides

Serve your egg salad with a fresh slice of ciabatta toast, a tortilla wrap or a crunchy salad.

Picture: iStock

This delicious classic egg salad recipe is the perfect meal for breakfast, lunch or a light dinner. It’s also a quick solution if you’re running short on time and need to feed your family.

Serve it with fresh ciabatta toast, a crunchy side salad, salsa, or even grilled corn salad.

Classic egg salad recipe

Ingredients

  • 8 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons celery, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • Few dashes hot-pepper sauce
  • Salt and pepper
  • Lettuce
  • Bread or toast

Method

  1. In a medium bowl, coarsely chop 8 peeled hard-cooked eggs.
  2. Add 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons chopped celery, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, and a few dashes of hot-pepper sauce (or more, if you like a spicier salad).
  3. Season to taste with salt and pepper; stir gently to combine.
  4. Serve with greens such as lettuce or watercress on bread or toast.

This recipe was found on www.marthastewart.com.

Crunchy side salad

Ingredients

  • Lettuce
  • Cucumber
  • Baby tomatoes
  • Feta cheese
  • Pineapple
  • Avo
  • Ghurkins
  • Strawberries
  • Croutons
  • Onion sprinkles

Method

Cut all your salad ingredients in small chunks and mix them together in a salad bowl. Serve it with salad dressing, croutons and onion sprinkles.

Grilled corn salad

Ingredients

  • Corn
  • Avocado
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Rocket
  • Red bell pepper
  • Green onions
  • Cilantro

Method

  • Grill the corn, cut the kernels from the cob, and place them in a bowl. Add the remaining salad ingredients.
  • Prepare the salad dressing, then pour it over the salad ingredients. Toss, and enjoy.

This two recipes was found on www.wellplated.com.

Picture: iStock

Homemade Tortillas

If you don’t feel like having your egg salad on bread or toast, you can also put it in a fresh tortilla, which you can buy or make yourself.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¾ cup water
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

Method

  1. In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Stir in water and oil. Turn onto a floured surface; knead 10-12 times, adding a little flour or water if needed to achieve a smooth dough. Let rest for 10 minutes.
  2. Divide dough into 8 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 7-in circle.
  3. In a greased cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook tortillas over medium heat until lightly browned, about 1 minute on each side. Serve warm.

This recipe was found on www.tasteofhome.com.

Picture: iStock