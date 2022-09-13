Recipe of the day: Martha Stewart’s classic egg salad recipe, plus 3 easy sides

Citizen Reporter

This delicious classic egg salad recipe is the perfect meal for breakfast, lunch or a light dinner. It’s also a quick solution if you’re running short on time and need to feed your family.

Serve it with fresh ciabatta toast, a crunchy side salad, salsa, or even grilled corn salad.

Classic egg salad recipe

Ingredients

8 hard-cooked eggs, peeled and coarsely chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons celery, chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Few dashes hot-pepper sauce

Salt and pepper

Lettuce

Bread or toast

Method

In a medium bowl, coarsely chop 8 peeled hard-cooked eggs. Add 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons chopped celery, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, and a few dashes of hot-pepper sauce (or more, if you like a spicier salad). Season to taste with salt and pepper; stir gently to combine. Serve with greens such as lettuce or watercress on bread or toast.

This recipe was found on www.marthastewart.com.

Crunchy side salad

Ingredients

Lettuce

Cucumber

Baby tomatoes

Feta cheese

Pineapple

Avo

Ghurkins

Strawberries

Croutons

Onion sprinkles

Method

Cut all your salad ingredients in small chunks and mix them together in a salad bowl. Serve it with salad dressing, croutons and onion sprinkles.

Grilled corn salad

Ingredients

Corn

Avocado

Cherry tomatoes

Rocket

Red bell pepper

Green onions

Cilantro

Method

Grill the corn, cut the kernels from the cob, and place them in a bowl. Add the remaining salad ingredients.

Prepare the salad dressing, then pour it over the salad ingredients. Toss, and enjoy.

This two recipes was found on www.wellplated.com.

Homemade Tortillas

If you don’t feel like having your egg salad on bread or toast, you can also put it in a fresh tortilla, which you can buy or make yourself.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup water

3 tablespoons olive oil

Method

In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Stir in water and oil. Turn onto a floured surface; knead 10-12 times, adding a little flour or water if needed to achieve a smooth dough. Let rest for 10 minutes. Divide dough into 8 portions. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion into a 7-in circle. In a greased cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook tortillas over medium heat until lightly browned, about 1 minute on each side. Serve warm.

This recipe was found on www.tasteofhome.com.