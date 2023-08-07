Recipe of the day: Grapefruit salmon salad

Compiled by Asanda Asisipho Mbayimbayi

Try out this delicious grapefruit salmon salad recipe to serve with your meal this evening.

It’s a special dish that combines juicy salmon with the tangy taste of grapefruit. This mix of flavours is not only tasty but also good for you.

So, get yourself ready to enjoy a satisfying meal that brings together the rich salmon and the refreshing grapefruit in a fantastic way.

How to make a grapefruit salmon salad

Homemade grapefruit salmon salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Citrus vinaigrette (makes about 1/2 cup dressing):

1/4 cup fresh orange juice (about 1 small navel orange)

2 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced cilantro leaves

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic, finely minced

Pinch of salt

For the salad:

74g salmon filets

1 teaspoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Packet of baby kale and spinach mix

1 grapefruit, cut into sections

1/2 avocado, sliced thin

1/2 cup shelled edamame, thawed

1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons raw, unsalted pumpkin seeds

Method

Prepare the citrus vinaigrette by combining all ingredients in a small mixing bowl or liquid measuring cup. Whisk together and set aside. Prep the salmon filets by placing them skin side down on a plate. Pat with a paper towel to dry. Season with salt and pepper. Heat a 10″ skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add 1 teaspoon olive oil. Carefully place the salmon filets skin side up in the skillet and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until the salmon is cooked halfway through. Gently turn the salmon filets over and continue to cook for another 3-5 minutes. Once cooked through, place the filets on a clean plate. The skin should now be easy to remove in one piece using a pair of tongs or fork. Prepare the salads in two large salad bowls starting with the baby kale and spinach mix. Top with the grapefruit, avocado, edamame, red onion, and pumpkin seeds. Place one salmon filet on top of each salad and enjoy.

*This recipe was sourced from thenutritionadventure.com.

