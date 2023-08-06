Sunday lunch: Smoked haddock pie with spinach

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

The reason spinach is often paired with haddock is because the smoothness of the spinach harmonises well with the smokiness of the fish, making this smoked haddock pie a winning lunch idea.

Serve your haddock pie with garlic bread, green beans or roasted carrots.

Smoked haddock pie

Ingredients

450g haddock

1 mint sprig

200g potatoes

200g spinach

A knob of salted butter

4 eggs

2 sheets of ready-made puff pastry

4 tpsb crème fraiche

Nutmeg, for grating

1 lemon, zested plus 1tbsp juice

A handful dill or flat parsley leaves, chopped

Method

Bring a pan of water to the boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer, lower in the haddock and poach gently for 4-5 minutes or until the flesh flakes apart easily. Remove to a plate with a slotted spoon and peel off the skin. With the pan of water still over a medium heat, drop the mint and a pinch of salt into the pan (don’t add too much, as the water will be salty from the fish) and return to the boil. Cook the potatoes for 10-12 minutes or until tender. Remove from the heat and cool the potatoes in the water. Fry the spinach and wild garlic, if using, in the butter until wilted, then cool. Squeeze out any excess water. Set aside to cool. Cut the potatoes into 1cm slices. Heat the oven to 200°C/fan 180C/gas 6 with a baking tray inside to heat up. Tip the eggs into a sieve over a bowl and let any thin egg white run through. Put the strained yolks and thicker whites in a separate bowl. Line a 20cm pie dish with one sheet of the pastry, then trim and brush the surface with the thinner egg whites. Arrange the potatoes over the pastry in an even layer, then top with the crème fraîche. Grate over some nutmeg and spoon the spinach and wild garlic mixture on top. Scatter over the lemon zest and top with the flaked fish. Drizzle with the lemon juice, scatter over the herbs and make four gaps in the mixture for the eggs. Pour the eggs into the gaps and brush the edges of the pastry with the thinner whites. Cut the second pastry sheet into a lid and lay it over the top, pressing the edges together and crimping to seal. Cut a cross in the top of the pie to let out the steam, and brush with the remaining thin egg whites. Bake for 35 minutes, turning the pie around halfway through, until puffed and golden. Rest for 10-15 minutes, then serve warm with buttered asparagus or buttered broad beans.

