Recipe of the day: Delicious bite-sized macaroni and cheese muffins
Give your mac and cheese recipe a mini-make-over and turn this family-favourite dish into muffins!
Picture: iStock
Don’t have time to sit down and eat? These macaroni and cheese muffins are ideal for busy days when you need to eat on the run. They also make great snacks for kids’ lunchboxes.
You can also add ham, bacon or spinach, or all three to this recipe, to give your muffins extra flavour punch.
Macaroni and cheese muffins
Ingredients
- 220g dried macaroni
- ¼ cup butter
- 3 Tbsp flour
- 2 cups milk, warm
- 1 x 400g Rhodes Quality Tomato Chopped & Peeled with Mixed Herbs
- 1 handful mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1 handful cheddar cheese, grated
- salt, pepper and nutmeg
- 2 eggs, whisked
- 125ml fresh breadcrumbs
- 4 Tbsp parmesan cheese, grated
How to make the macaroni and cheese muffins
- Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and cook the macaroni as per the packet instructions.
- Drain well and set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, melt the butter.
- Add the flour and stir to mix with a wooden spoon.
- Using a whisk, whisk in the hot milk and continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and thick.
- Cook over low heat for a few minutes to cook out the flour.
- Stir in the can of Chopped and Peeled tomatoes with Mixed Herbs and heat through.
- Remove from the heat and whisk in the two cheeses.
- Once the cheese is melted, season to taste with salt, pepper and nutmeg.
- Pour the sauce over the cooked macaroni and stir to mix.
- Cool.
- Stir in the whisked egg.
- Spoon the macaroni into a muffin tray that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
- Mix the breadcrumbs and the parmesan cheese together and sprinkle this mixture over the top of each muffin.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes or until the muffins are set and crisp on the edges.
- Remove the muffins from the oven.
- Turn out the muffins onto a wire rack and leave to cool.
- Refrigerate or freeze once cool.
