28 Feb 2024

Recipe of the day: Sweetcorn and pea waffles with crispy chicken and maple syrup

While this might sound like an unusual combination, your tastebuds will love this flavour burst.

Sweetcorn and pea waffles with crispy chicken and maple syrup

Pictures: iStock

Who said waffles can only be served for breakfast or dessert? While we admit there is nothing tastier than a waffle with ice cream and chocolate sauce, savoury waffles also have their place on the dinner menu.

Imagine your family’s surprise when you serve these flavourful sweetcorn and pea waffles with crispy chicken and maple syrup for dinner? Although this dish sounds like it will keep you in the kitchen all night, it’s actually very quick and easy to make.

It will only take you 15 minutes to get all the prep done and 40 minutes to cook. This waffle recipe is also very generous on the pocket.

Recipe of the day: Milk tart pull-apart buns

Sweetcorn and pea waffles with crispy chicken and maple syrup

Ingredients

  • 2 cups Flour
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Baking powder
  • 1 tin KOO Sweetcorn
  • ½ tin KOO Peas
  • Sugar and salt
  • 2 ½ cups Buttermilk
  • 4 tbsp Butter
  • 800g Boneless Chicken thighs
  • Spices, paprika, nutmeg, white and black pepper
  • Cornflakes
  • Garlic and onion powder
  • Oil to fry
  • Maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon Bicarb

Method

Waffles

  1. Drain the corn and peas and place them into a roasting tray. Place them into an oven on low for 20 minutes then crush with a fork.
  2. Whisk up the dry ingredients and the spices, and season with salt and pepper.
  3. In another bowl, whisk in the butter, egg and buttermilk. Mix the wet and dry ingredients together and add the mashed peas and corn. Cook in a waffle iron or in a pan in batches.

For the chicken

  1. Season the flour with garlic-onion powder, salt and pepper, and paprika.
  2. Dip the chicken in the flour, and buttermilk then cornflakes and fry until crisp. Approx. 4 minutes max.
  3. Serve with waffles, chilli sauce and maple syrup.
Sweetcorn and pea waffles with crispy chicken and maple syrup

It will only take you 15 minutes to get all the prep done and 40 minutes to cook. This waffle recipe is also very generous on the pocket.

*This recipe was sourced from www.koo.co.za

