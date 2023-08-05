Recipe of the day: Three tasty Saturday finger-food ideas

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

If you are over serving meatballs, cocktail sausages and mini sausage rolls for snacks when guests come over to watch the rugby, why not step your game up a little with the below recipes.

Three delicious finger-food ideas

Pizza dip with toasted garlic ciabatta bread

Ingredients

340g softened cream cheese

1 handful hand torn basil

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 tsp Italian seasoning

1 layer of your favourite pizza sauce (about 2 cups)

1 layer of shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese

Toppings of choice

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C. In a nonstick baking pan (or if using a Pyrex dish, lightly grease the bottom with some cooking spray) mix the softened cream cheese with fresh basil, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and Italian seasoning. Spread this out evenly. Add a layer of pizza sauce, then a generous layer of shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese. If you’d like to add any toppings, add them here! Bake for about 22 minutes or until the cheese has melted and browned at the top. Serve with garlic toast and enjoy!

*This recipe was found on the All Spice and Everything Nice Instagram account.

Picture: iStock

Lasagne bites

Ingredients

Cooking spray, for pan

6 lasagne pasta sheets

500g ricotta

1 egg

1 tbsp chopped parsley, plus more for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper

250g marinara

100g mozzarella, shredded

Salt

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C (160ºC fan) and grease a large baking tray with cooking spray. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta until al dente. Drain and lie flat on baking tray while you prep rest of ingredients. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, egg, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Mix until well combined then season with salt and pepper. Cut pasta sheets in half crosswise. Spread a thin layer of ricotta mixture onto each sheet then roll up. Cut the rolled lasagne sheets in half crosswise. Place lasagne bites onto the same greased baking tray. Spoon marinara onto each lasagne bite then sprinkle with mozzarella. Bake until the cheese has melted and the lasagna bites are warmed through, 15 to 20 minutes. Garnish with more parsley and serve warm.

*This recipe was found on www.delish.com.

Picture: iStock

Pulled chicken tacos

Ingredients

500g chicken breast

2 bell peppers

1 red onion

3 Tbsp oil

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 tsp ground paprika

2 tsp Adobo seasoning

2 tsp Cajun seasoning

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 can chopped tomatoes

1 cup water

10-12 corn tortillas

Grated cheese of choice

Coriander and diced red onion

Method

Marinate chicken, peppers and onions with all the seasonings listed above and some oil. Set aside for at least 1 hour or overnight. Pan fry chicken in a little oil, then shred using a fork or a mixer, set aside. In the same pan, add the peppers and onions and sauté́ for a few mins. Add the chopped tomatoes, the shredded chicken and the water. Mix well. Allow to simmer on low heat for approx. 25 mins or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Take off the heat. Dip the corn tortilla in the sauce, then pan fry in a little oil with cheese, pulled chicken mixture, red onion and coriander. Cook both sides until golden.

*This recipe was found on the Snacks Bible Instagram account

Picture: iStock

