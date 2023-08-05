Recipe of the day: Three tasty Saturday finger-food ideas

If you are over serving meatballs, cocktail sausages and mini sausage rolls for snacks when guests come over to watch the rugby, why not step your game up a little with the below recipes.
Three delicious finger-food ideas
Pizza dip with toasted garlic ciabatta bread
Ingredients
- 340g softened cream cheese
- 1 handful hand torn basil
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
- 1/4 tsp Italian seasoning
- 1 layer of your favourite pizza sauce (about 2 cups)
- 1 layer of shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Toppings of choice
Method
- Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- In a nonstick baking pan (or if using a Pyrex dish, lightly grease the bottom with some cooking spray) mix the softened cream cheese with fresh basil, garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and Italian seasoning. Spread this out evenly.
- Add a layer of pizza sauce, then a generous layer of shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese. If you’d like to add any toppings, add them here!
- Bake for about 22 minutes or until the cheese has melted and browned at the top. Serve with garlic toast and enjoy!
*This recipe was found on the All Spice and Everything Nice Instagram account.
Lasagne bites
Ingredients
- Cooking spray, for pan
- 6 lasagne pasta sheets
- 500g ricotta
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley, plus more for garnish
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 250g marinara
- 100g mozzarella, shredded
- Salt
Method
- Preheat oven to 180°C (160ºC fan) and grease a large baking tray with cooking spray.
- In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta until al dente. Drain and lie flat on baking tray while you prep rest of ingredients.
- In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, egg, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Mix until well combined then season with salt and pepper.
- Cut pasta sheets in half crosswise. Spread a thin layer of ricotta mixture onto each sheet then roll up. Cut the rolled lasagne sheets in half crosswise.
- Place lasagne bites onto the same greased baking tray. Spoon marinara onto each lasagne bite then sprinkle with mozzarella.
- Bake until the cheese has melted and the lasagna bites are warmed through, 15 to 20 minutes.
- Garnish with more parsley and serve warm.
*This recipe was found on www.delish.com.
Pulled chicken tacos
Ingredients
- 500g chicken breast
- 2 bell peppers
- 1 red onion
- 3 Tbsp oil
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 tsp ground paprika
- 2 tsp Adobo seasoning
- 2 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 1 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp dried mixed herbs
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 can chopped tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 10-12 corn tortillas
- Grated cheese of choice
- Coriander and diced red onion
Method
- Marinate chicken, peppers and onions with all the seasonings listed above and some oil. Set aside for at least 1 hour or overnight.
- Pan fry chicken in a little oil, then shred using a fork or a mixer, set aside.
- In the same pan, add the peppers and onions and sauté́ for a few mins.
- Add the chopped tomatoes, the shredded chicken and the water. Mix well.
- Allow to simmer on low heat for approx. 25 mins or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Take off the heat.
- Dip the corn tortilla in the sauce, then pan fry in a little oil with cheese, pulled chicken mixture, red onion and coriander. Cook both sides until golden.
*This recipe was found on the Snacks Bible Instagram account
