Quick Friday night bites: Two yummy ‘gourmet’ toasties you have to try
Staying in tonight? These toasted sarmies can be ready in a jiffy, giving you plenty of time to Netflix and chill.
Picture: iStock
Tired of the usual ham, cheese and tomato or toasted chicken and mayo sarmies? Up your sandwich game with these ‘gourmet’ toasties.
Two gourmet toasties that will change your life
Bacon, brie and apricot jam toasties
Ingredients
- soft butter for spreading
- 4 slices French bread
- 4 Tbsp Apricot Jam
- 4 – 8 slices Brie cheese
- 4 slices bacon, grilled
Method
- Butter one side of each slice of bread.
- Spread the apricot jam on the unbuttered side of 2 slices of bread and top each with a slice of Brie and a slice of bacon.
- Place the remaining 2 buttered slices of bread on top of the bacon, buttered side facing out.
- Fry the sandwiches on both sides in a dry pan over medium heat until the bread is toasted and the cheese starting to melt.
- Serve hot.
Spinach and corn toasties
Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp sunflower oil
- 3 Tbsp finely chopped onion
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 2 Tbsp cake flour
- l cup milk, warm
- 1 cup chopped spinach
- 1 x 410g can Whole Kernel Corn, drained
- ¼ cup grated cheddar cheese
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 8 slices bread
- softened butter for spreading
Method
- Heat the oil in a medium frying pan.
- Add the onion, and sauté until softened.
- Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more.
- Stir in the flour.
- Whisk in the warm milk and continue whisking until the sauce is smooth and thickened.
- Season to taste.
- Stir in the spinach, Whole Kernel Corn and grated cheese.
- Season to taste and set aside to cool slightly.
- Butter the one side of each slice of bread.
- Place a generous spoonful of the spinach and corn filling on the unbuttered side of four slices of bread.
- Close the sandwiches with the remaining slices, butter side up.
- Heat a non-stick pan and toast the sandwiches on both sides until golden.
- Serve hot.
*The above recipes were sourced from www.rhodesquality.com
