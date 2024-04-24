Recipe of the day: Potato pie with cheese and bacon

This delicious recipe can be made with ingredients you most likely still have in your pantry, despite it almost being month end.

When we start getting to the end of the month, finding ideas to make delicious dinners become more and more difficult as our grocery supply starts dwindling. This potato pie with cheese and bacon, however, is an easy recipe to make with ingredients you most likely still have in your pantry and fridge. You can even replace the bacon with mince to make it a meatier dish.

Potato pie with cheese and bacon

Ingredients

1 kg potatoes, peeled and sliced into rounds

2 t (10ml) Ina Paarman’s Seasoned Sea Salt

1 cup (250ml) fresh full cream milk

1 t (15ml) olive oil

125g streaky bacon

2 large onions, chopped

1 t (5ml) Ina Paarman’s Green Onion Seasoning

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Ina Paarman’s Potato Spice

1 t (15ml) fresh thyme leaves

1 cup (250ml) mature cheddar, grated

2 t (30ml) butter, melted

250g all butter puff pastry, shop bought or home made

a little milk or egg wash for brushing

Method

Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and pre-heat the oven to 180°C. Add the potatoes to a medium size saucepan. Season with Seasoned Sea Salt. Pour over milk, cover with baking paper, and a lid and simmer slowly for ± 15 minutes or until just cooled. In a medium frying pan, warm the olive oil and cook the bacon until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked bacon to a plate. In the same pan, cook the pre-seasoned onions for 3 minutes in the bacon fat then add the garlic. Remove from heat and stir in bacon. Use a 22cm ovenproof dish and layer half of the cooked potatoes in the dish. Season with Potato Spice, fresh thyme and grated cheese. Add the bacon and sauteed onion mixture. Finish pie filling off with the remaining potatoes and milk, season. Melt the butter and drizzle over the top layer of potatoes. Cover the pie with pastry (cut into strips or left whole) and brush pastry with milk or egg wash. Place in the oven and bake until golden brown ± 40 minutes.

*This recipe was sourced from www.paarman.co.za