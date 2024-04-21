Sunday lunch: Ina Paarman’s Osso Buco

Serve this delicious dish with Risotto a la Milanese or buttered tagliatelle.

Osso Buco is one of Italy’s greatest classic dishes, and will delight your guests with every bite. As veal is not always that easy to find, Ina suggests substituting it with baby beef, or even with lamb shanks. This recipe needs at least 2 hours to cook, so make sure to start preparing your lunch mid-morning already.

Osso Buco

Ingredients

Main Dish:

2 onions, chopped

2 medium carrots, sliced on the diagonal

2 sticks of celery finely sliced

3 cloves of garlic, finely sliced

2 t (10 ml) Ina Paarman’s Vegetable Spice

1 T (15 ml) Ina Paarman’s Garlic Pepper Seasoning

¼ cup (60 ml) flour

1.5 kg veal or baby beef, shin slices

3 T (45 ml) butter

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil

1 cup (250 ml) white wine

4 bay leaves

400 g tin chopped tomatoes

3 x 25 g Ina Paarman’s Liquid Beef Stock

2 ½ cups (625 ml) boiling water

Gremolata:

1 t (5 ml) finely chopped garlic

a small handful of flatleaf parsley, chopped

grated zest of one lemon

Method

Prepare all the vegetables, toss together and season with Vegetable Spice. Mix together the Garlic Pepper Seasoning and flour in a soup plate. Dip and shake the pieces of meat, one at a time, in the seasoned flour. Add any leftover seasoned flour to the vegetables and toss. Melt the butter in a large pan over high heat. When the butter starts foaming, add the oil. Add the shin pieces and brown them on both sides. Working in 2 – 3 batches. Remove and keep on one side. Lower the heat and sauté the vegetables for 5 minutes. Pour in the white wine and loosen the sediment from the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Adjust the oven rack to one shelf below the middle position. Preheat oven to 170°C. When the wine has almost evaporated, add the bay leaves and tinned tomato. Cook over medium heat for ± 3 minutes. Add the meat and all its juices. Dissolve the Liquid Stock in the boiling water and rinse out the tomato tin with a little of the stock. Add stock. Bring everything up to a gentle simmer and put into the oven, tightly covered with foil or a lid. Cook for 2 hours until meat is fork tender. Meanwhile prepare the Gremolata. Finely chop the garlic and parsley. Add the lemon zest. Sprinkle the Gremolata over the Osso Buco just before serving. Serve with Risotto a la Milanese or buttered tagliatelle. Remind your guests to spoon out the marrow and mix it with the risotto.

*This recipe was sourced from www.paarman.co.za

