17 Apr 2024

12:55 pm

Two mac and cheese recipes with a delicious twist you have to try!

Spruce up grandma’s classical mac and cheese with one of these delicious variations.

Two mac and cheese recipes with a delicious twist you have to try!

Macaroni and cheese seems to be the go-to convenience meal across most parts of the continent. In South Africa it is traditionally made with tomatoes, white sauce and cheese (no meat). But, thanks to creative chefs across the world, the classic mac and cheese recipe has received several make-overs over the years.

So, if you feel like jazzing up your mac and cheese recipe, try one of the below ideas for a flavourful twist on an old family favourite.

New mac and cheese recipes to try

Mac and cheese pizza style

Ingredients

  • 300g FATTI’S & MONI’S ELBOW MACARONI
  • 50g butter
  • 40g (¼ cup) cake wheat flour
  • 375ml (1 ½ cups) milk
  • ½ can (410g) All Gold tomato relish
  • 100g (1 cup) grated mozzarella cheese
  • 100g (1 cup) grated cheddar cheese
  • 300g chorizo sausage, sliced
  • 65ml (¼ cup) breadcrumbs
  • 65ml (¼ cup) grated Parmesan cheese

Method

  1. Cook macaroni in salted boiling water according to directions on the packet until just tender. Drain and set aside.
  2. Melt butter in a large frying pan, stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute to make a roux, whisk in the milk, bring to boil, whisking until it thickens
  3. Stir in tomato relish, salt and pepper to taste. Remove pan from the heat and stir in the mozzarella and cheddar cheeses.
  4. Add the drained macaroni and toss to evenly coat. Arrange chorizo slices on macaroni mixture, top with breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese, place in oven under a hot grill until the top begins to brown.

*This recipe was sourced from www.fattisandmonis.com

One pot chilli mac and cheese

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 450g mince
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 2 tbsp tomato puree
  • 1 tbsp chili flakes
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tbsp ground ginger
  • 1 ½ tbsp ground cumin
  • 1 tbsp chipotle paste
  • 2 red chillies
  • 300g pasta polana macaroni
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 can chopped tomatoes
  • 1 can kidney beans
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped
  • Sour cream to serve

Method

  1. Chop up the onions and red pepper into chunks and finely chop the red chilies.
  2. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet. Cook the onion, then add in the garlic and mince, then fry until the mince is cooked.
  3. Add in the peppers, tomato puree, chili flakes, paprika, ginger, cumin, chipotle paste and one of the chopped red chilies. Now add the macaroni, stock and canned tomatoes, simmer for five minutes before adding the kidney beans and cook for 8 to 10 minutes more.
  4. Stir through half the cheese, then add the rest of the cheese on top and place the lid back on until the cheese has melted.
  5. Sprinkle with the remaining chopped chilies and the chopped cilantro and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from www.primapasta.co.za

