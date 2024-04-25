Recipe of the day: Double mushroom Biryani

This innovative and healthy Double mushroom Biryani recipe is easy to make, perfect for vegetarians and has all the mouthwatering, traditional flavour you expect!

Biryani is a mixed rice dish, made with rice and usually some type of meat and spices. However, this double mushroom Biryani recipe will be perfect if you are hosting vegetarian guests for dinner, or even just if you don’t feel like eating meat.

Double mushroom Biryani

Ingredients

2 shallots, very thinly sliced

1 cup neutral oil, for frying

250g white button mushrooms

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp turmeric

1 Tbsp ginger, grated

1 tsp garlic, grated

½ cup fresh coriander, finely chopped

1 Tbsp lemon juice

⅓ cup Greek style yoghurt

2 cups white rice

3 Tbsp ghee

1 large onion, sliced into half moons

1 Tbsp biryani spice mix (or garam masala)

1 tsp brown mustard seeds

1 cinnamon stick

5 whole green cardamom pods

250g portabellini mushrooms, sliced

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Place neutral oil in a small saucepan. Add shallots when oil is hot enough for them to sizzle gently. Fry until shallots are golden brown. Strain shallots and transfer to a paper towel. Season with salt and let cool. Slice white button mushrooms in half. Combine the garam masala, turmeric, ginger, garlic, coriander, lemon juice and yoghurt in a bowl. Whisk together and season well. Transfer button mushrooms to the bowl and mix well until all covered in the spiced yoghurt marinade. Place in the fridge. Cook rice according to package instructions. Fluff with a fork to avoid the grains sticking together. Spread out on a baking tray and leave to cool. Heat ghee in a large frying pan and add the onion and spices. Cook gently until the onion is golden brown and caramelised. Add the mushrooms and cook until they have released their liquid and are beginning to brown. Add in the cooked rice and mix gently to coat with the onions, spices and mushrooms. Keep warm. In a large dry frying pan on medium high heat fry the reserved marinating mushrooms until just tender. Top the spiced mushroom rice with the yoghurt mushrooms and any of their yoghurt marinade left in the pan. Finish with reserved crispy shallots. Serve with raita and enjoy!

*This recipe is courtesy of The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

