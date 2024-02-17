Recipe of the day: Three yummy snack ideas to keep the hunger at bay
If you are having friends over for a braai today, treat them to one of these delicious snack ideas instead of the usual chips and dip.
Pictures: iStock/Supplied
From fresh crusty ciabatta bread dipped in a herby olive oil, to pineapple salsa served with nacho chips and a mouth-watering chakalaka pull-apart bread, these snack recipes will tide your guest over until the meat is ready.
3 delicious snack recipes to try this weekend
Herby olive bread dip
This is the best way to serve crusty bread. You won’t be able to stop dipping into this olive-and-herb packed bread dip – and not only is it very moreish, but it’s sensationally simple to make.
Ingredients
- 1 cup African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ cup Kalamata olives, finely chopped
- ½ cup green olives, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons Egyptian dukkah
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Crusty ciabatta bread, to serve
Method
- Mix all the ingredients (except for the bread) in a bowl and allow to stand for at least an hour before serving. This allows time for the ingredients to infuse the olive oil.
- Once you are ready to serve, slice your bread into thick slices and plate alongside the dip.
*This recipe is courtesy of African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Pineapple Salsa
Ingredients
- 3 cups fresh pineapple, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- ½ cup red onion, chopped
- ¼ cup fresh coriander, chopped
- 1 medium jalapeño, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons lime juice (or more if needed)
- ¼ teaspoon fine sea salt
Method
- In a medium serving bowl, combine the pineapple, bell pepper, onion, coriander and jalapeño. Add the lime juice and salt and stir to combine. Season to taste with additional lime juice (for added zing) and/or salt (for more overall flavour).
- For best flavour, let the salsa rest for 10 minutes or longer before serving. It’s best served fresh but keeps well chilled, for up to 4 days. This is good served as an accompaniment for braais.
*This recipe is courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Chakalaka pull-apart bread
Ingredients
- 400g Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy
- 330ml water, warm
- 10g packet dried yeast
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
- 600g cake flour
- 100ml butter
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- (½ cup grated mozzarella cheese
Method
- Place the warm water into a bowl. Add the yeast, salt and sugar and stir well. Leave to stand until the yeast blooms.
- Place the cake flour into a large bowl and rub in the butter. Add the yeast mixture and form into a soft dough. Knead for about 10 minutes, until smooth and elastic. Place the dough into a lightly floured bowl, cover with a damp cloth and prove until doubled in size.
- Knock the dough down and roll into a long roll.
- Cut the roll into equal size slices and roll each slice into a ball.
- Place half of the balls into a loaf pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray and lined with baking paper.
- Cover the balls with a layer of Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy.
- Sprinkle half of the cheese over the Chakalaka.
- Repeat with a second layer of dough balls, Chakalaka and cheese.
- Leave the bread to rise in a warm place for 30 minutes.
- Bake the Chakalaka bread in an oven that has been preheated to 190°C for 30 minutes, or until the dough bounces back and the loaf is golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before turning out.
- Serve warm.
*This recipe is courtesy from Rhodes Quality.