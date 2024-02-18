Sunday lunch: Pepper crusted ostrich fillet with whipped feta and crispy roast potatoes
Turn your family table into a fine dining restaurant with this mouth-watering recipe.
Pictures: iStock
Forget the beef roast today and try this tasty ostrich fillet with red wine jus recipe instead, served on a bed of crispy roast potatoes covered in whipped feta. Your friends will beg you for the recipe.
Pepper crusted ostrich fillet
Ingredients
- 250g Ostrich fillet
- Mashed potato
- 80g sautéed spinach
- 50g roasted baby onions
- 50g sautéed button mushroom
- Chef’s Red Wine Jus (see recipe below)
Method
- Pepper crust the ostrich fillet and cook to desired temperature, best served medium rare as ostrich is a lean meat.
- Place a basting spoon of mash potato on the centre of the plate, place sautéed spinach on top.
- Slice ostrich fillet and add sautéed pearl onions and mushrooms, drizzle with chef jus.
Chef’s Red Wine Jus
Ingredients
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 2 shallots, finely chopped
- 175ml port
- 175ml red wine
- 1 rosemary sprig
- 1 bay leaf
- 800ml beef stock
- 2 tbsp butter
- pinch sugar
Method
- Put the olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat and fry the shallots until golden and caramelized, about 10 mins.
- Add the port, wine and herbs and simmer for 10 mins, or until reduced by half.
- Pour in the stock and continue to cook until reduced by half again, then strain, discarding the shallots and herbs.
- Transfer the sauce into a new pan and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter, then season to taste.
*This recipe was created by Chef Angelique Fassom from Southern Sun Rosebank and published with permission.
Whipped feta and crispy roast potatoes
Ingredients
- 225g feta cheese, crumbled
- ¼ cup plain Greek yoghurt
- 2 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 450g baby potatoes, washed and halved
- 2 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
Method
- Mix the baby potatoes with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven at 180°C until golden brown.
- While your potatoes are cooking, place the rest of your ingredients into a blender and blitz up into a thick paste.
- Place your whipped feta into a bowl and serve alongside the crispy roast potatoes. Drizzle with African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a sprinkle of fresh parsley before serving.
*This recipe is courtesy of African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
