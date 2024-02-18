Sunday lunch: Pepper crusted ostrich fillet with whipped feta and crispy roast potatoes

Turn your family table into a fine dining restaurant with this mouth-watering recipe.

Forget the beef roast today and try this tasty ostrich fillet with red wine jus recipe instead, served on a bed of crispy roast potatoes covered in whipped feta. Your friends will beg you for the recipe.

Pepper crusted ostrich fillet

Ingredients

250g Ostrich fillet

Mashed potato

80g sautéed spinach

50g roasted baby onions

50g sautéed button mushroom

Chef’s Red Wine Jus (see recipe below)

Method

Pepper crust the ostrich fillet and cook to desired temperature, best served medium rare as ostrich is a lean meat. Place a basting spoon of mash potato on the centre of the plate, place sautéed spinach on top. Slice ostrich fillet and add sautéed pearl onions and mushrooms, drizzle with chef jus.

Chef’s Red Wine Jus

Ingredients

2 tsp olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

175ml port

175ml red wine

1 rosemary sprig

1 bay leaf

800ml beef stock

2 tbsp butter

pinch sugar

Method

Put the olive oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat and fry the shallots until golden and caramelized, about 10 mins. Add the port, wine and herbs and simmer for 10 mins, or until reduced by half. Pour in the stock and continue to cook until reduced by half again, then strain, discarding the shallots and herbs. Transfer the sauce into a new pan and bring to the boil. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter, then season to taste.

*This recipe was created by Chef Angelique Fassom from Southern Sun Rosebank and published with permission.

Whipped feta and crispy roast potatoes

Ingredients

225g feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup plain Greek yoghurt

2 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

450g baby potatoes, washed and halved

2 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Method

Mix the baby potatoes with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven at 180°C until golden brown. While your potatoes are cooking, place the rest of your ingredients into a blender and blitz up into a thick paste. Place your whipped feta into a bowl and serve alongside the crispy roast potatoes. Drizzle with African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a sprinkle of fresh parsley before serving.

*This recipe is courtesy of African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

