Recipe of the day: Amasi and cookies ice-cream
Beat the heat with this mouth-watering fusion of tangy amasi and creamy sweetness!
Amasi and Cookies Ice-cream. Picture: Supplied
This Amasi and cookies ice cream treat combines whipped cream, condensed milk, and crunchy chocolate cookies.
It is perfect for hot days or as a cool dessert.
Amasi and cookies ice-cream
Ingredients
- 500 ml 2 cups cream
- 500 ml 2 cups amasi
- 250 ml (1 cup) condensed milk
- 5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
- 1 cup sandwich chocolate cookies crushed
Method
- Line a loaf tin with cling wrap and place in the freezer to chill.
- In a bowl whisk the vanilla essence and condensed milk together.
- Beat the cream into soft peaks using an electric mixer.
- Add the condensed milk with the vanilla essence and the amasi to the whipped cream and continue to mix till everything has been well incorporated.
- Once the ice-cream mixture is well mixed remove from the mixture and fold in the crushed biscuits.
- Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf tin and place in the freezer for 3 – 4 hours or until the ice-cream has set.
- When set, turn out, slice or serve as needed.
*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.
