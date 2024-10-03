Recipe of the day: Amasi and cookies ice-cream

Beat the heat with this mouth-watering fusion of tangy amasi and creamy sweetness!

Amasi and Cookies Ice-cream. Picture: Supplied

This Amasi and cookies ice cream treat combines whipped cream, condensed milk, and crunchy chocolate cookies. It is perfect for hot days or as a cool dessert. Amasi and cookies ice-cream Ingredients 500 ml 2 cups cream

500 ml 2 cups amasi

250 ml (1 cup) condensed milk

5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

500 ml 2 cups amasi

250 ml (1 cup) condensed milk

5 ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

1 cup sandwich chocolate cookies crushed Method Line a loaf tin with cling wrap and place in the freezer to chill. In a bowl whisk the vanilla essence and condensed milk together. Beat the cream into soft peaks using an electric mixer. Add the condensed milk with the vanilla essence and the amasi to the whipped cream and continue to mix till everything has been well incorporated. Once the ice-cream mixture is well mixed remove from the mixture and fold in the crushed biscuits. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf tin and place in the freezer for 3 – 4 hours or until the ice-cream has set. When set, turn out, slice or serve as needed. *This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

Instructions Line a loaf tin with cling wrap and place in the freezer to chill. In a bowl whisk the vanilla essence and condensed milk together. Beat the cream into soft peaks using an electric mixer. Add the condensed milk with the vanilla essence and the amasi to the whipped cream and continue to mix till everything has been well incorporated. Once the ice-cream mixture is well mixed remove from the mixture and fold in the crushed biscuits. Pour the mixture into the chilled loaf tin and place in the freezer for 3 – 4 hours or until the ice-cream has set. When set, turn out, slice or serve as needed.