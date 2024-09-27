Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

27 Sep 2024

04:47 pm

Recipe of the day: Tuna mayo wrap

A nutritious and filling meal that's quick to prepare!

Tuna mayo wrap

Tuna mayo wrap. Picture: Supplied

Craving something light yet satisfying? Try this quick and easy tuna mayo wrap, perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner.

Enjoy the creamy goodness of tuna mayo with fresh veggies and a hint of spice, all wrapped in a delicate egg layer.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Hot honey fried chicken

Tuna mayo wrap

Ingredients

Filling

  • 1 × 170g can tuna in oil, drained
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 2 2 stalks celery
  • Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
  • ½ Lemon, juice of
  • Small handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • ½ cup (125ml) mayonnaise
  • ½ avocado, sliced
  • to taste Salt and pepper

Wraps

  • 3 large eggs
  • to taste salt and pepper
  • 1 Tbsp (15ml) butter

Method

  1. Prepare the filling by mixing all the ingredients together.
  2. For the ‘wraps’, whisk the eggs well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Heat the butter in a large frying pan.
  4. Pour in half the eggs (the ‘wrap’ should be thinner than an omelette).
  5. Cook covered until the eggs are firm.
  6. Spoon half the filling over the cooked eggs and fold.
  7. For the second ‘wrap’, repeat with the other half of the eggs and filling.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Print

Tuna mayo wrap

  • Author: Hendrik Marais

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 × 170g can tuna in oil, drained

    • ½ red onion, diced

    • 2 2 stalks celery

    • Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

    • ½ Lemon, juice of

    • Small handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped

    • ½ cup (125ml) mayonnaise

    • ½ avocado, sliced

    • to taste Salt and pepper

Wraps

    • 3 large eggs

    • to taste salt and pepper

    • 1 Tbsp (15ml) butter

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Overnight oats and Turkish eggs

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Hlophe’s JSC gig halted after court ruling
Politics ANC-DA rift in Tshwane a ‘blow for GNU’
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: From the Brink of oblivion, the ANC keeps rising to power
South Africa ‘R6 billion in the red’; Gauteng could face bankruptcy by 2025 amid e-tolls debt
Politics Cilliers Brink removed as City of Tshwane mayor

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES