Recipe of the day: Tuna mayo wrap

A nutritious and filling meal that's quick to prepare!

Craving something light yet satisfying? Try this quick and easy tuna mayo wrap, perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner.

Enjoy the creamy goodness of tuna mayo with fresh veggies and a hint of spice, all wrapped in a delicate egg layer.

Tuna mayo wrap

Ingredients

Filling

1 × 170g can tuna in oil, drained

½ red onion, diced

2 2 stalks celery

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

½ Lemon, juice of

Small handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped

½ cup (125ml) mayonnaise

½ avocado, sliced

to taste Salt and pepper

Wraps

3 large eggs

to taste salt and pepper

1 Tbsp (15ml) butter

Method

Prepare the filling by mixing all the ingredients together. For the ‘wraps’, whisk the eggs well. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Pour in half the eggs (the ‘wrap’ should be thinner than an omelette). Cook covered until the eggs are firm. Spoon half the filling over the cooked eggs and fold. For the second ‘wrap’, repeat with the other half of the eggs and filling.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

