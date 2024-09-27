Recipe of the day: Tuna mayo wrap
A nutritious and filling meal that's quick to prepare!
Tuna mayo wrap. Picture: Supplied
Craving something light yet satisfying? Try this quick and easy tuna mayo wrap, perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner.
Enjoy the creamy goodness of tuna mayo with fresh veggies and a hint of spice, all wrapped in a delicate egg layer.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Hot honey fried chicken
Tuna mayo wrap
Ingredients
Filling
- 1 × 170g can tuna in oil, drained
- ½ red onion, diced
- 2 2 stalks celery
- Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
- ½ Lemon, juice of
- Small handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped
- ½ cup (125ml) mayonnaise
- ½ avocado, sliced
- to taste Salt and pepper
Wraps
- 3 large eggs
- to taste salt and pepper
- 1 Tbsp (15ml) butter
Method
- Prepare the filling by mixing all the ingredients together.
- For the ‘wraps’, whisk the eggs well. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Heat the butter in a large frying pan.
- Pour in half the eggs (the ‘wrap’ should be thinner than an omelette).
- Cook covered until the eggs are firm.
- Spoon half the filling over the cooked eggs and fold.
- For the second ‘wrap’, repeat with the other half of the eggs and filling.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
Tuna mayo wrap
Ingredients
-
- 1 × 170g can tuna in oil, drained
-
- ½ red onion, diced
-
- 2 2 stalks celery
-
- Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
-
- ½ Lemon, juice of
-
- Small handful of fresh parsley, finely chopped
-
- ½ cup (125ml) mayonnaise
-
- ½ avocado, sliced
-
- to taste Salt and pepper
Wraps
-
- 3 large eggs
-
- to taste salt and pepper
-
- 1 Tbsp (15ml) butter
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Overnight oats and Turkish eggs
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.