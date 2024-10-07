Recipe of the day: Herby steak & crispy potatoes

Elevate your dinner routine with this delicious and hearty dish of herby steak paired with crispy potatoes.

The perfectly cooked sirloin steak, infused with fresh green pesto, pairs beautifully with the golden, crunchy potatoes for a satisfying and mouth-watering meal that’s easy to prepare.

The mixed-colour tomatoes add a burst of freshness, while the shelled pistachios provide a delightful crunch.

Herby steak & crispy potatoes

Ingredients

500g red-skinned potatoes

1 x 300g sirloin steak

4 teaspoons fresh green pesto or pistou

6 ripe medium mixed-colour tomatoes

20g shelled unsalted pistachios

Method

Scrub the potatoes, chop them into 2cm chunks, then place in a large non-stick frying pan on medium heat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with sea salt and black pepper. Fry for 20 minutes, or until golden and cooked through, stirring regularly, then remove to a bowl. Put the pan back on a high heat. Cut the fat off the steak, then roughly chop the fat and place in the pan to render. Generously season the steak, rub all over with 2 teaspoons of pesto, and cook for 3 minutes on each side for medium rare, or to your liking. Remove to a plate to rest. Return the potatoes to the pan to warm through, while you slice the tomatoes 1cm thick and arrange on serving plates. Dress with a splash of red wine vinegar and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and season to perfection. Spoon over the potatoes, then slice and divide up the steak, pouring over any resting juices. Spoon over the remaining pesto, then bash and scatter over the pistachios. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.

*This recipe was sent by Duma Collective on behalf of Jamie Oliver.

