Recipe of the day: Herby steak & crispy potatoes
Elevate your dinner routine with this delicious and hearty dish of herby steak paired with crispy potatoes.
Herby steak & crispy potatoes. Picture: Supplied
The perfectly cooked sirloin steak, infused with fresh green pesto, pairs beautifully with the golden, crunchy potatoes for a satisfying and mouth-watering meal that’s easy to prepare.
The mixed-colour tomatoes add a burst of freshness, while the shelled pistachios provide a delightful crunch.
Herby steak & crispy potatoes
Ingredients
- 500g red-skinned potatoes
- 1 x 300g sirloin steak
- 4 teaspoons fresh green pesto or pistou
- 6 ripe medium mixed-colour tomatoes
- 20g shelled unsalted pistachios
Method
- Scrub the potatoes, chop them into 2cm chunks, then place in a large non-stick frying pan on medium heat with 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with sea salt and black pepper.
- Fry for 20 minutes, or until golden and cooked through, stirring regularly, then remove to a bowl.
- Put the pan back on a high heat. Cut the fat off the steak, then roughly chop the fat and place in the pan to render.
- Generously season the steak, rub all over with 2 teaspoons of pesto, and cook for 3 minutes on each side for medium rare, or to your liking. Remove to a plate to rest.
- Return the potatoes to the pan to warm through, while you slice the tomatoes 1cm thick and arrange on serving plates.
- Dress with a splash of red wine vinegar and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, and season to perfection.
- Spoon over the potatoes, then slice and divide up the steak, pouring over any resting juices.
- Spoon over the remaining pesto, then bash and scatter over the pistachios. Finish with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, if you like.
*This recipe was sent by Duma Collective on behalf of Jamie Oliver.Print
