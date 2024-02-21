Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

4 minute read

21 Feb 2024

10:58 am

Recipe of the day: Bobotie meatloaf

Give your classic bobotie recipe a make-over and turn it into a delicious meatloaf.

Bobotie meatloaf

Picture: iStock

While known as a traditional South African dish, the first bobotie recipe actually appeared in a Dutch cookbook in 1609. The recipe made its way to Mzansi where the Cape Malay community adopted it and made it their own.

So, why not give the traditional bobotie recipe yet another makeover and turn it into meatloaf with this delicious recipe. You can still serve it on a bed of yellow rice.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: 2 delicious Chakalaka dinner ideas you have to try

How to make bobotie meatloaf

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 Tbsp Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder
  • 2 tsp garam masala powder
  • juice of one lemon
  • 2 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam
  • 500g lean beef mince
  • 125ml sultanas
  • 65ml fresh breadcrumbs
  • 3 eggs, divided
  • salt and coarsely ground black pepper
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 125ml milk
  • 2.5 ml ground turmeric

To serve: toasted almonds and yellow rice

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onions until soft.
  2. Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more.
  3. Add the Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder, garam masala, lemon juice and Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam.
  4. Simmer for a few minutes and then cool slightly.
  5. Place the beef mince in a large bowl.
  6. Add the onion mixture, sultanas, breadcrumbs and 2 of the eggs.
  7. Mix well until all ingredients are evenly blended.
  8. Season with salt and pepper.
  9. Spoon the mince into a loaf tin that has been lined with baking paper and press the bay leaves lightly into the top.
  10. Whisk together the milk, remaining egg and turmeric and season to taste.
  11. Pour the milk mixture over the mince and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes or until the custard is set and the mince cooked through.
  12. Remove the bobotie meatloaf from the pan and slice.
  13. Sprinkle with the toasted almonds and serve over yellow rice.
Print

Bobotie meatloaf

Bobotie meatloaf

This bobotie meatloaf is a delicious twist of the classic Cape Malay bobotie.

  • Author: Rhodes Quality
  • Prep Time: 25 minutes
  • Cook Time: 1 hour
  • Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes
  • Category: Dinner
  • Method: Baking
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 Tbsp Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder
  • 2 tsp garam masala powder
  • juice of one lemon
  • 2 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam
  • 500g lean beef mince
  • 125ml sultanas
  • 65ml fresh breadcrumbs
  • 3 eggs, divided
  • salt and coarsely ground black pepper
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 125ml milk
  • 5 ml ground turmeric

To serve: toasted almonds and yellow rice

Instructions

  1. Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onions until soft.
  2. Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more.
  3. Add the Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder, garam masala, lemon juice and Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam.
  4. Simmer for a few minutes and then cool slightly.
  5. Place the beef mince in a large bowl.
  6. Add the onion mixture, sultanas, breadcrumbs and 2 of the eggs.
  7. Mix well until all ingredients are evenly blended.
  8. Season with salt and pepper.
  9. Spoon the mince into a loaf tin that has been lined with baking paper and press the bay leaves lightly into the top.
  10. Whisk together the milk, remaining egg and turmeric and season to taste.
  11. Pour the milk mixture over the mince and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes or until the custard is set and the mince cooked through.
  12. Remove the bobotie meatloaf from the pan and slice.
  13. Sprinkle with the toasted almonds and serve over yellow rice.

Keywords: bobotie

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Chef Athizaam Rassool’s butter chicken curry

Read more on these topics

beef recipe

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Mpumalanga farmers charged with murder, violating a corpse denied bail
Local News Amabutho demand explanation from Zulu king for prime minister appointment
Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday
Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe