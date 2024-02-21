Recipe of the day: Bobotie meatloaf

Give your classic bobotie recipe a make-over and turn it into a delicious meatloaf.

While known as a traditional South African dish, the first bobotie recipe actually appeared in a Dutch cookbook in 1609. The recipe made its way to Mzansi where the Cape Malay community adopted it and made it their own.

So, why not give the traditional bobotie recipe yet another makeover and turn it into meatloaf with this delicious recipe. You can still serve it on a bed of yellow rice.

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: 2 delicious Chakalaka dinner ideas you have to try

How to make bobotie meatloaf

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder

2 tsp garam masala powder

juice of one lemon

2 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam

500g lean beef mince

125ml sultanas

65ml fresh breadcrumbs

3 eggs, divided

salt and coarsely ground black pepper

4 bay leaves

125ml milk

2.5 ml ground turmeric

To serve: toasted almonds and yellow rice

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onions until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more. Add the Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder, garam masala, lemon juice and Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam. Simmer for a few minutes and then cool slightly. Place the beef mince in a large bowl. Add the onion mixture, sultanas, breadcrumbs and 2 of the eggs. Mix well until all ingredients are evenly blended. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mince into a loaf tin that has been lined with baking paper and press the bay leaves lightly into the top. Whisk together the milk, remaining egg and turmeric and season to taste. Pour the milk mixture over the mince and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes or until the custard is set and the mince cooked through. Remove the bobotie meatloaf from the pan and slice. Sprinkle with the toasted almonds and serve over yellow rice.

Bobotie meatloaf Read more Recipe of the day: Chef Athizaam Rassool’s butter chicken curry This bobotie meatloaf is a delicious twist of the classic Cape Malay bobotie. Author: Rhodes Quality

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Category: Dinner

Method: Baking

Cuisine: South African Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 onion, chopped

onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed

cloves garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder

Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder 2 tsp garam masala powder

garam masala powder juice of one lemon

lemon 2 Tbsp Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam

Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam 500g lean beef mince

lean beef mince 125 ml sultanas

ml sultanas 65 ml fresh breadcrumbs

ml fresh breadcrumbs 3 eggs, divided

eggs, divided salt and coarsely ground black pepper

4 bay leaves

bay leaves 125 ml milk

ml milk 5 ml ground turmeric To serve: toasted almonds and yellow rice Instructions Heat the oil in a frying pan and fry the onions until soft. Add the garlic and fry for a few minutes more. Add the Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder, garam masala, lemon juice and Rhodes Quality Apricot Jam. Simmer for a few minutes and then cool slightly. Place the beef mince in a large bowl. Add the onion mixture, sultanas, breadcrumbs and 2 of the eggs. Mix well until all ingredients are evenly blended. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon the mince into a loaf tin that has been lined with baking paper and press the bay leaves lightly into the top. Whisk together the milk, remaining egg and turmeric and season to taste. Pour the milk mixture over the mince and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30 minutes or until the custard is set and the mince cooked through. Remove the bobotie meatloaf from the pan and slice. Sprinkle with the toasted almonds and serve over yellow rice. Keywords: bobotie

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com.

NOW SEE: Recipe of the day: Chef Athizaam Rassool’s butter chicken curry