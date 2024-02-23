Recipe of the day: Citrus-infused Amakhekhe (sweet scones)

Also known as AmaPotchefstrooms, these lemon zest and Seville Orange Marmalade-infused scones are the perfect tea time treat.

AmaPotchefstrooms are sweet scones, mostly sold in townships. These delicious sweet treats are also called “Amakhekhe” “Potch koekies” or “Potchefstroompies” depending on your culture or language. While your usual English scones are served with cream or jam, Amakhekhe are sweet and juicy enough, and don’t require any condiments. But, it’s up to you how you would like to enjoy them.

Amakhekhe recipe

Ingredients

2 cups cake flour

1 tbsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup white sugar

grated zest of 1 lemon

½ cup butter

125ml milk

1 egg

Glaze

3 tbsp Rhodes Seville Orange Marmalade

30ml warm water

Method

Sift the cake flour, baking powder and salt into a large bowl. Add the sugar and the lemon zest and stir to mix. Rub the butter into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Mix 125ml of the milk and the egg together and whisk with a fork. Pour the milk over the flour mixture and bring together by hand or using the back of a spoon, adding the extra milk if needed. Turn the dough onto a floured surface and evenly press out into a disk. Use a large cookie cutter to cut out the scones. Place the scones onto a baking tray that has been sprayed with non-stick spray and / or lined with baking paper. Bake the scones in an oven that has been preheated to 190°C and bake for 15 minutes or until golden brown and firm to the touch. Make the glaze by whisking the Rhodes Quality Seville Orange Marmalade and the warm water together. Brush the glaze over the hot scones and leave to cool for a few minutes. Serve warm.

*This recipe was sourced from www.rhodesquality.com

