Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Xanet Scheepers

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

Digital Lifestyle Editor

5 minute read

20 Feb 2024

11:06 am

Recipe of the day: 2 delicious Chakalaka dinner ideas you have to try

Using chakalaka as the star ingredient, you can create delicious dinners that won’t cost you and arm and a leg to cook.

Chakalaka dinner recipes

Picture: iStock

Coming up with new recipe ideas for meals can be a challenge. Have you ever thought of using canned foods – like chakalaka as the star ingredient for your dish? It’s amazing what interesting combinations can be born from tinned food.

If you need recipe inspo, try this pork chop chakalaka sheet pan dinner, or this mouth-watering lamb curry on roti. Why not make both this week to spice up your menu?

ALSO SEE: Recipe of the day: Chef Athizaam Rassool’s butter chicken curry

Chakalaka recipes you have to try

Pork chop chakalaka sheet pan dinner

Ingredients

  • 4 pork chops
  • 1 tsp dried mixed herbs
  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • 3 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 2 onions, peeled and quartered
  • 1 cup baby carrots
  • 1 can chakalaka
  • 1 can green beans

Method

  1. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and mixed herbs.
  2. Heat the oil in a heavy bottom frying pan.
  3. Brown the pork chops on both sides and place them in an oven-proof baking dish.
  4. To the same frying pan, add the onions and carrots and fry for a few minutes.
  5. Stir in the Rhodes Quality Green Beans Cross Cut and the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild and Spicy, bringing to the heat.
  6. Season to taste and then spoon the vegetables over the pork chops.
  7. Bake the sheet pan dinner in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 – 25 minutes or until the pork chops are done to your liking.
  8. Serve.
Print

Pork chop chakalaka sheet pan dinner

Pork chop chakalaka sheet pan dinner

This tasty dinner will only take you 40 minutes in the kitchen.

  • Author: Rhodes Quality
  • Prep Time: 10 min
  • Cook Time: 25 min
  • Total Time: 35 min
  • Category: Dinner
  • Cuisine: South African

Ingredients

Scale
  • 4 pork chops
  • 1 tsp dried mixed herbs
  • salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • 3 Tbsp sunflower oil
  • 2 onions, peeled and quartered
  • 1 cup baby carrots
  • 1 can Chakalaka
  • 1 can green beans

Instructions

  1. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and mixed herbs.
  2. Heat the oil in a heavy bottom frying pan.
  3. Brown the pork chops on both sides and place them in an oven-proof baking dish.
  4. To the same frying pan, add the onions and carrots and fry for a few minutes.
  5. Stir in the Rhodes Quality Green Beans Cross Cut and the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild and Spicy, bringing to the heat.
  6. Season to taste and then spoon the vegetables over the pork chops.
  7. Bake the sheet pan dinner in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 – 25 minutes or until the pork chops are done to your liking.

Keywords: chakalaka recipes

Chakalaka lamb curry on roti

Ingredients

  • 1kg lamb stew
  • 2 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 tsp Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder
  • 1 cup prepared lamb stock
  • 400g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy

Salsa

  • 1 red onion, diced
  • 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Peeled & Chopped
  • green pepper, chopped
  • 2 tbsp coriander, chopped
  • 125ml vinegar
  • 1 tbsp salt
  • 1 tbsp sugar

To serve: roti

Method

  1. Heat the oil in a saucepan and brown the lamb pieces in batches on all sides until evenly browned. Reserve to one side.
  2. In the same saucepan, fry the onions until softened.
  3. Add the Packo Masala Traditional Curry Powder and stir well.
  4. Add the lamb back to the pan.
  5. Add the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Hot & Spicy and stir to mix.
  6. Add the 1 cup prepared lamb stock.
  7. Bring the sauce to the boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer.
  8. Continue to cook over a gentle heat for about 35 minutes or until the lamb is tender.
  9. Season to taste.
  10. To make the salsa, place the onion, Rhodes Quality Tomato Peeled & Chopped, green pepper and coriander in a bowl and toss to mix.
  11. Add the vinegar and season to taste.
  12. Serve the lamb curry on the roti with the salsa
Print

Chakalaka lamb curry on roti

Chakalaka lamb curry on roti

If your budget is a little tight, you can substitute the lamb with chicken.

  • Author: Rhodes Quality
  • Category: Dinner
  • Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients

Scale
  • 1kg lamb stew
  • 2 Tbsp sunflower oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 tsp Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder
  • 1 cup prepared lamb stock
  • 400g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy

Salsa

  • 1 red onion, diced
  • 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Peeled & Chopped
  • green pepper, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp coriander, chopped
  • 125ml vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp salt
  • 1 Tbsp sugar

To serve: roti

Instructions

  1. Heat the oil in a saucepan and brown the lamb pieces in batches on all sides until evenly browned. Reserve to one side.
  2. In the same saucepan, fry the onions until softened.
  3. Add the Packo Masala Traditional Curry Powder and stir well.
  4. Add the lamb back to the pan.
  5. Add the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Hot & Spicy and stir to mix.
  6. Add the 1 cup prepared lamb stock.
  7. Bring the sauce to the boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer.
  8. Continue to cook over a gentle heat for about 35 minutes or until the lamb is tender.
  9. Season to taste.
  10. To make the salsa, place the onion, Rhodes Quality Tomato Peeled & Chopped, green pepper and coriander in a bowl and toss to mix.
  11. Add the vinegar and season to taste.
  12. Serve the lamb curry on the roti with the salsa

Keywords: chakalaka recipes

*The above recipes were courtesy of Rhodes Quality.

NOW SEE: Pepper crusted ostrich fillet with whipped feta and crispy roast potatoes

Read more on these topics

lamb recipes pork

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Amabutho demand explanation from Zulu king for prime minister appointment
Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday
Local News Crocodiles cause havoc on Brits road
Local News University of Mpumalanga accused of demanding bribes from prospective students

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe