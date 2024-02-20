Recipe of the day: 2 delicious Chakalaka dinner ideas you have to try
Using chakalaka as the star ingredient, you can create delicious dinners that won’t cost you and arm and a leg to cook.
Coming up with new recipe ideas for meals can be a challenge. Have you ever thought of using canned foods – like chakalaka as the star ingredient for your dish? It’s amazing what interesting combinations can be born from tinned food.
If you need recipe inspo, try this pork chop chakalaka sheet pan dinner, or this mouth-watering lamb curry on roti. Why not make both this week to spice up your menu?
Chakalaka recipes you have to try
Pork chop chakalaka sheet pan dinner
Ingredients
- 4 pork chops
- 1 tsp dried mixed herbs
- salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 3 tbsp sunflower oil
- 2 onions, peeled and quartered
- 1 cup baby carrots
- 1 can chakalaka
- 1 can green beans
Method
- Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and mixed herbs.
- Heat the oil in a heavy bottom frying pan.
- Brown the pork chops on both sides and place them in an oven-proof baking dish.
- To the same frying pan, add the onions and carrots and fry for a few minutes.
- Stir in the Rhodes Quality Green Beans Cross Cut and the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild and Spicy, bringing to the heat.
- Season to taste and then spoon the vegetables over the pork chops.
- Bake the sheet pan dinner in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 – 25 minutes or until the pork chops are done to your liking.
- Serve.
Chakalaka lamb curry on roti
Ingredients
- 1kg lamb stew
- 2 tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 tsp Pakco Masala Traditional Curry Powder
- 1 cup prepared lamb stock
- 400g can Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Mild & Spicy
Salsa
- 1 red onion, diced
- 400g can Rhodes Quality Tomato Peeled & Chopped
- green pepper, chopped
- 2 tbsp coriander, chopped
- 125ml vinegar
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp sugar
To serve: roti
Method
- Heat the oil in a saucepan and brown the lamb pieces in batches on all sides until evenly browned. Reserve to one side.
- In the same saucepan, fry the onions until softened.
- Add the Packo Masala Traditional Curry Powder and stir well.
- Add the lamb back to the pan.
- Add the Rhodes Quality Chakalaka Hot & Spicy and stir to mix.
- Add the 1 cup prepared lamb stock.
- Bring the sauce to the boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer.
- Continue to cook over a gentle heat for about 35 minutes or until the lamb is tender.
- Season to taste.
- To make the salsa, place the onion, Rhodes Quality Tomato Peeled & Chopped, green pepper and coriander in a bowl and toss to mix.
- Add the vinegar and season to taste.
- Serve the lamb curry on the roti with the salsa
*The above recipes were courtesy of Rhodes Quality.
