Recipe of the day: Campfire pot roast
Nothing says cosy comfort like a hearty pot roast cooked over an open fire!
Campfire Pot Roast. Picture: Supplied
This Campfire Pot Roast is perfect for outdoor adventures or backyard gatherings.
With seasoned chuck roast, aromatic herbs, and hearty vegetables, all slow-cooked to perfection in a Dutch oven, this recipe is the easiest way to elevate your campfire cooking.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: TikTok Ramen
Campfire pot roast
Ingredients
- Chuck roast
- Kosher salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- Two onions
- Carrots
- Potatoes
- Fresh thyme
- Fresh rosemary
- One cup of red wine
- Beef stock
Method
- Set up the Dutch Oven Table on a heat-resistant surface. Its sturdy legs can support up to 100Kg (220lbs).
- Attach the tall windbreak to conserve charcoal and heat.
- Use the practical hangers on the front and side to keep your grilling tools handy.
- Start by lighting a chimney starter full of briquettes until they turn grey and hot. Season the chuck roast generously with Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
- Quarter the onions, peel and wash the carrots and potatoes.
- Create a bundle of fresh thyme and rosemary and have red wine and beef stock ready for deglazing and flavour.
- Place a layer of briquettes on the Dutch Oven Table and set the Dutch oven on top.
- Add oil and butter to the Dutch oven and wait for them to sizzle.
- Brown the chuck roast on all sides, then remove it from the Dutch oven.
- In the same Dutch oven, cook the onions until they become translucent.
- Pour in the red wine and let it reduce in the Dutch oven and return the chuck roast to the Dutch oven.
- Add the prepared carrots, potatoes, herb bundle, and beef stock and place the Dutch oven lid on top.
- Add more briquettes on top of the Dutch oven to maintain even heat.
- Allow the pot roast to cook for just over three hours until the meat is tender and flavorful.
- Remove the chuck roast, onions, potatoes, and carrots from the Dutch oven.
- Let the liquid in the Dutch oven reduce for about 15 minutes.
- Serve the chuck roast with the vegetables and the delicious concentrated broth.
This recipe was sourced from barbecuebible.com with permission.Print
Campfire pot roast
Ingredients
-
- Chuck roast
-
- Kosher salt
-
- Freshly Ccacked black pepper
-
- Two onions
-
- Carrots
-
- Potatoes
-
- Fresh thyme
-
- Fresh rosemary
-
- One cup of red wine
-
- Beef stock
Instructions
-
- Set up the Dutch Oven Table on a heat-resistant surface. Its sturdy legs can support up to 100Kg (220lbs).
-
- Attach the tall windbreak to conserve charcoal and heat.
-
- Use the practical hangers on the front and side to keep your grilling tools handy.
-
- Start by lighting a chimney starter full of briquettes until they turn grey and hot. Season the chuck roast generously with Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
-
- Quarter the onions, peel and wash the carrots and potatoes.
-
- Create a bundle of fresh thyme and rosemary and have red wine and beef stock ready for deglazing and flavour.
-
- Place a layer of briquettes on the Dutch Oven Table and set the Dutch oven on top.
-
- Add oil and butter to the Dutch oven and wait for them to sizzle.
-
- Brown the chuck roast on all sides, then remove it from the Dutch oven.
-
- In the same Dutch oven, cook the onions until they become translucent.
-
- Pour in the red wine and let it reduce in the Dutch oven and return the chuck roast to the Dutch oven.
-
- Add the prepared carrots, potatoes, herb bundle, and beef stock and place the Dutch oven lid on top.
-
- Add more briquettes on top of the Dutch oven to maintain even heat.
-
- Allow the pot roast to cook for just over three hours until the meat is tender and flavorful.
-
- Remove the chuck roast, onions, potatoes, and carrots from the Dutch oven.
-
- Let the liquid in the Dutch oven reduce for about 15 minutes.
-
- Serve the chuck roast with the vegetables and the delicious concentrated broth.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Asparagus, mushroom, leek, and cheese galette
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.