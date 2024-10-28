Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

28 Oct 2024

Recipe of the day: Campfire pot roast

Nothing says cosy comfort like a hearty pot roast cooked over an open fire!

Campfire Pot Roast. Picture: Supplied

This Campfire Pot Roast is perfect for outdoor adventures or backyard gatherings.

With seasoned chuck roast, aromatic herbs, and hearty vegetables, all slow-cooked to perfection in a Dutch oven, this recipe is the easiest way to elevate your campfire cooking.

Campfire pot roast

Ingredients

  • Chuck roast
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper
  • Two onions
  • Carrots
  • Potatoes
  • Fresh thyme
  • Fresh rosemary
  • One cup of red wine
  • Beef stock

Method

  1. Set up the Dutch Oven Table on a heat-resistant surface. Its sturdy legs can support up to 100Kg (220lbs).
  2. Attach the tall windbreak to conserve charcoal and heat.
  3. Use the practical hangers on the front and side to keep your grilling tools handy.
  4. Start by lighting a chimney starter full of briquettes until they turn grey and hot. Season the chuck roast generously with Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper.
  5. Quarter the onions, peel and wash the carrots and potatoes.
  6. Create a bundle of fresh thyme and rosemary and have red wine and beef stock ready for deglazing and flavour.
  7. Place a layer of briquettes on the Dutch Oven Table and set the Dutch oven on top.
  8. Add oil and butter to the Dutch oven and wait for them to sizzle.
  9. Brown the chuck roast on all sides, then remove it from the Dutch oven.
  10. In the same Dutch oven, cook the onions until they become translucent.
  11. Pour in the red wine and let it reduce in the Dutch oven and return the chuck roast to the Dutch oven.
  12. Add the prepared carrots, potatoes, herb bundle, and beef stock and place the Dutch oven lid on top.
  13. Add more briquettes on top of the Dutch oven to maintain even heat.
  14. Allow the pot roast to cook for just over three hours until the meat is tender and flavorful.
  15. Remove the chuck roast, onions, potatoes, and carrots from the Dutch oven.
  16. Let the liquid in the Dutch oven reduce for about 15 minutes.
  17. Serve the chuck roast with the vegetables and the delicious concentrated broth.

This recipe was sourced from barbecuebible.com with permission.

Campfire pot roast

  • Author: Steven Raichlen

