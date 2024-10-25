Recipe of the day: TikTok Ramen
Here is how to prepare the popular TikTok Ramen.
TikTok Ramen. Picture: Supplied
Upgrade your instant noodles game with this quick and satisfying TikTok-inspired ramen recipe!
Perfectly chewy ramen tossed in a buttery, garlicky sauce, sweetened with brown sugar (or honey), given a spicy kick, and finished with a creamy scrambled egg.
TikTok Ramen
Ingredients
- Instant ramen
- Butter
- 1 teaspoon of minced or chopped garlic.
- Brown sugar or honey
- Soy sauce
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- Egg
Method
- Cook your instant ramen. Don’t overcook it – mushy noodles are a travesty.
- Instant ramen should have an al dente bite. Pop the noodles into boiling water, set a timer, use a pair of chopsticks to loose them up, and when the time is up, instantly drain them and set them aside.
- Pro tip: Cook the noodles slightly less than the suggested cooking time, they will cook up a bit more while you’re tossing them in the sauce.
- This way you’ll have perfectly al dente noodles.
- Make the sauce. In a pan, heat up the butter over low heat.
- Add the garlic and cook until soft. Stir in the crushed red pepper, then the brown sugar and soy sauce.
- Add the drained noodles to the pan, turn up the heat, and toss to coat.
- Push the noodles to one side and add an egg to the pan and scramble until just set.
- Serve. Place the noodles in a bowl and finish with sliced scallions and everything bagel spice. Enjoy hot!
*This recipe was sourced from iamafoodblog.com with permissionPrint
