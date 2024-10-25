Recipe of the day: TikTok Ramen

Here is how to prepare the popular TikTok Ramen.

Upgrade your instant noodles game with this quick and satisfying TikTok-inspired ramen recipe!

Perfectly chewy ramen tossed in a buttery, garlicky sauce, sweetened with brown sugar (or honey), given a spicy kick, and finished with a creamy scrambled egg.

TikTok Ramen

Ingredients

Instant ramen

Butter

1 teaspoon of minced or chopped garlic.

Brown sugar or honey

Soy sauce

Crushed red pepper flakes

Egg

Method

Cook your instant ramen. Don’t overcook it – mushy noodles are a travesty. Instant ramen should have an al dente bite. Pop the noodles into boiling water, set a timer, use a pair of chopsticks to loose them up, and when the time is up, instantly drain them and set them aside. Pro tip: Cook the noodles slightly less than the suggested cooking time, they will cook up a bit more while you’re tossing them in the sauce. This way you’ll have perfectly al dente noodles. Make the sauce. In a pan, heat up the butter over low heat. Add the garlic and cook until soft. Stir in the crushed red pepper, then the brown sugar and soy sauce. Add the drained noodles to the pan, turn up the heat, and toss to coat. Push the noodles to one side and add an egg to the pan and scramble until just set. Serve. Place the noodles in a bowl and finish with sliced scallions and everything bagel spice. Enjoy hot!

*This recipe was sourced from iamafoodblog.com with permission

