Recipe of the day: Chicken heart chilly fry
Perfect for a chilled evening, this easy-to-make yet incredibly flavourful recipe will elevate your Friday night dining experience.
Homemade Chicken heart chilly fry. Picture: iStock
Spice up your Friday night with the sizzling flavours of our Chicken heart chilly fry – a tempting dish that promises to add a kick to your weekend indulgence.
How to make a Chicken heart chilly fry
Ingredients
- 500 gms Chicken Hearts
- 4 Medium sized Onions(sliced)
- 1 large Tomato(sliced)
- 6-8 Spicy Green chillies(slit)
- 1 small green Capsicum(sliced)
- 1 Tspn Ginger Garlic paste
- ½ tspn Kashmiri chilli powder
- ½ tspn Turmeric powder
- 1.5 tsp Vinegar(if you have Goan palm vinegar even better)
- ½ tspn Sugar or 1 tspn Ketchup
- ½ tspn Salt
- A handful of Fresh Coriander(finely chopped with the stem)
- 1 tbpn cooking oil
- For the Marinade
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp ginger garlic paste
Method
- Wash and Marinade the chicken hearts with salt and ginger garlic paste for about 30 minutes at room temperature.
- In a pan heat the oil and add the Onions and slit chillies and let it cook for about 1 minute. Note: Do not put the lid on the Pan and do not reduce the heat or else the onions will turn soft. And let it stir fry for just a minute. The onions should be nice and crunchy.
- Now add the Tomatoes, salt, chilly powder and turmeric powder and give it a mix. Let the pan still be open. Keep stirring or tossing. The salt allows the Onion and Tomato to release water so do not be afraid of it getting burnt.
- After about 1 minute, reduce the heat a little and add the Chicken hearts, vinegar and sugar. Mix it well and now you can put a lid on the pan. Let this cook until the hearts turn hard.
- Take off the lid, taste taste taste. The Chef likes their chilly fry spicy and tangy , if anything is required, add it now.
- You have an option to either allow it to boil until the gravy dries out or you can turn off the heat at this point, get that Pav and dig in!!! Enjoy!
