What’s for lunch?: Roast pork belly burritos with fresh salsa

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 200C. Using a small sharp knife, remove the skin from the pork belly, leaving the fat intact. Score the fat in a criss cross pattern. In a small bowl, mix the chilli powder, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper to blend. Reserve 1 teaspoon of the spice mixture to mix into the rice. Rub the remaining spice mixture all over the pork belly and into the scored surface of the pork.

2. Place a rack on a baking tray. Set the pork belly fat-side-up on the rack and roast for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Reduce temperature to 180C or 160C fan. Cover the pork with foil. Roast for 1 hour 20 minutes or until pork is tender and brown all over. Set aside to rest while making the salsa.

3. To make the salsa, preheat grill on high. Line a baking tray with foil. Rub the oil over the whole tomatoes and chilli and sprinkle with salt. Cook the tomatoes and chilli, turning as needed, for 25 minutes or until tender and their skins char. Cool slightly. Trim stem from the chilli and remove the seeds, if desired.

4. Meanwhile, place coriander stems in a blender. Add the garlic and pulse to finely chop. Add the grilled tomatoes, chilli and any accumulated juices, and pulse to form a coarse puree. Season to taste with salt.

5. To make the rice, in a small, heavy-based saucepan, bring the rice, water and a pinch of salt to the boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low, cover the saucepan, and simmer gently for 15 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice is tender. Don’t stir the rice during cooking, as this can release starches that lead to sticking.

6. Fluff the rice with a fork and stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Mix in the reserved 1 teaspoon of spice mixture and chopped coriander leaves.

7. To make the burritos, working in batches and using tongs, heat the tortillas directly over a gas flame on the stove until warm and beginning to char (or heat following packet directions if you don’t have a gas stove). Wrap the tortillas in a clean tea towel to keep warm.

8. Divide cabbage and rice among the warm tortillas. Coarsely chop the pork belly into bite-size pieces and divide among the tortillas. Spoon the sour cream and salsa over the pork and sprinkle with the spring onion. Roll up the tortillas, leaving one end open. Serve with the lime wedges.