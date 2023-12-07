Recipe of the day: Chicken and pumpkin dumplings

Instructions

1. Cook the aromatics: Add the butter to a 5-quart Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot with a lid over medium heat. Once melted, add the carrots, celery, & onion, seasoning with 1 teaspoon kosher salt & ground black pepper as desired. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.

2. Build the soup & simmer: Dust the flour over the softened veggies, stirring to coat. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently, until deeply browned. While scraping the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon, slowly pour in the chicken broth. Be sure to scrape up any brown bits that may have formed at the bottom of the pot – that’s where the flavor is! Add the garlic to the pot & stir in the pumpkin purée, cumin, & pumpkin pie spice. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to maintain a gentle simmer. Add the chicken to the pot. Season with 1 teaspoon kosher salt & ground black pepper as desired. Cover & simmer 10-15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.

3. Prepare the dumpling dough: Meanwhile, as the soup simmers, prepare the dumpling dough. Add the flour, baking powder, & pumpkin spice to a medium bowl, seasoning with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt & ground black pepper as desired. Whisk to combine. Add the grated butter & use your hands to quickly mix, coating the butter pieces with the flour mixture. Set aside. To a second bowl, add the egg, pumpkin purée, & whole milk, & whisk to combine. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, using a spatula to gently fold the mixture together, just until a thick, spongy dough forms. Do not overmix. Set aside.

4. Shred the chicken: Once it’s cooked through, remove the chicken from the pot & carefully shred. You can do so using 2 forks, or my favorite trick: pop them in a stand mixer & let the paddle attachment do the work for you (The Chef swears this works!). Add the shredded chicken back into the pot along with the butternut squash or sweet potatoes & whole milk. Stir to combine. Bring the soup to a gentle simmer.

5. Simmer the dumplings: Using 2 small spoons, freeform the prepared pumpkin dumpling dough into tablespoon-sized dumplings, dropping the dumplings into the pot one by one (you could also use a tablespoon measure or small cookie scoop, just take care not to overwork the dough). Once all the dumplings have been added to the pot, cover & simmer for 8-10 minutes, until the dumplings are puffy & cooked through.

6. Serve: Finish the pot by squeezing in the fresh lemon juice, then taste and season with additional salt or ground black pepper as desired. Ladle the soup into individual bowls & serve immediately. Enjoy!