Recipe of the day: Chicken and pumpkin dumplings
Every bite of this dish gives you a mix of savoury and a bit of sweetness, making it a delicious and comforting treat.
Homemade Chicken and pumpkin dumpling. Picture: iStock
In this chilly and rainy weather, you crave something that not only warms you up but also provides essential nutrients.
Presenting Chicken and Pumpkin Dumplings, the perfect choice to satisfy your cravings on this cold night.
How to make Chicken and pumpkin dumplings
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter
- 2 large carrots, peeled as desired and diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 3 tablespoons Baker’s Corner All-Purpose Flour
- 907g Simply Nature Organic Chicken Broth
- 1 cup Baker’s Corner 100% Pure Pumpkin
- Heaping 1/2 teaspoon Stonemill Ground Cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon Stonemill Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 head garlic, halved crosswise and excess paper removed
- 1 (226g) Simply Nature Organic Chicken Breasts
- 1 (283g) bag frozen Simply Nature Organic Butternut Squash or Sweet
Potatoes:
- 1/2 cup Simply Nature Organic Whole Milk
- Pumpkin dumplings
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- Kosher salt and ground black pepper, to season
For the pumpkin dumplings:
- 1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) cold Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter, grated
- 1 cup Baker’s Corner All-Purpose Flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon Stonemill Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 large egg, lightly whisked
- 1/3 cup Baker’s Corner 100% Pure Pumpkin
- 1/4 cup Simply Nature Organic Whole Milk
- kosher salt and ground black pepper, to season
Method
- Cook the aromatics: Add the butter to a 5-quart Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot with a lid over medium heat. Once melted, add the carrots, celery, and onion, seasoning with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and ground black pepper as desired. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Build the soup and simmer: Dust the flour over the softened veggies, stirring to coat. Cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently, until deeply browned. While scraping the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon, slowly pour in the chicken broth. Be sure to scrape up any brown bits that may have formed at the bottom of the pot – that’s where the flavour is! Add the garlic to the pot and stir in the pumpkin purée, cumin, and pumpkin pie spice. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to maintain a gentle simmer. Add the chicken to the pot. Season with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and ground black pepper as desired. Cover and simmer 10-15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through.
- Prepare the dumpling dough: Meanwhile, as the soup simmers, prepare the dumpling dough. Add the flour, baking powder, and pumpkin spice to a medium bowl, seasoning with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and ground black pepper as desired. Whisk to combine. Add the grated butter and use your hands to quickly mix, coating the butter pieces with the flour mixture. Set aside. To a second bowl, add the egg, pumpkin purée, and whole milk, and whisk to combine. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, using a spatula to gently fold the mixture together, just until a thick, spongy dough forms. Do not overmix. Set aside.
- Shred the chicken: Once it’s cooked through, remove the chicken from the pot and carefully shred. You can do so using 2 forks, or my favorite trick: pop them in a stand mixer and let the paddle attachment do the work for you (The Chef swears this works!). Add the shredded chicken back into the pot along with the butternut squash or sweet potatoes and whole milk. Stir to combine. Bring the soup to a gentle simmer.
- Simmer the dumplings: Using 2 small spoons, freeform the prepared pumpkin dumpling dough into tablespoon-sized dumplings, dropping the dumplings into the pot one by one (you could also use a tablespoon measure or small cookie scoop, just take care not to overwork the dough). Once all the dumplings have been added to the pot, cover and simmer for 8-10 minutes, until the dumplings are puffy and cooked through.
- Serve: Finish the pot by squeezing in the fresh lemon juice, then taste and season with additional salt or ground black pepper as desired. Ladle the soup into individual bowls and serve immediately. Enjoy!
Nutrition
- Calories: 419 kcal
- Sodium: 957.7mg
- Fat: 16.6g
- Carbohydrates: 41.2g
- Fiber: 5.7g
- Protein: 27.6g
- Cholesterol: 127.6mg
