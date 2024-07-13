DStv Delicious Festival opens applications for food traders

The festival will take place on 21 and 22 September this year.

Applications for food traders at the 2024 DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival are now open.

The 11th edition of this eagerly awaited festival will take place on 21 and 22 September at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, Johannesburg.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Linda Sikhakhane drops ‘Iladi’ ahead of NYO Jazz performance

Food traders’ application requirements

To be considered, applicants must comply with health and safety regulations, have previous festival experience, possess excellent presentation skills, and offer a unique, eat-on-the-go menu.

The festival organisers have specified that applications for mobile bars or food traders offering mainstream soft drinks, water, alcohol, or tobacco products will not be considered.

“We are searching for food vendors with festival experience and extraordinary cuisine to grace the DStv Delicious Festival 2024. Let’s bring the best flavours to the festival and make this an unforgettable experience,” read the festival’s Instagram post.

DStv Delicious festival headliners

Earlier this year, the festival engaged with its audience, inviting them to share their ideal artist lineup as part of its celebration of 30 Years of Creative Freedom in South Africa.

“We want you to tell us who should be on the lineup this year. Share your dream headliner, and you could win the ultimate DStv Delicious Festival experience – watching your favourite artist live from the side stage, soaking up the vibes in the exclusive Delicious Lounge with your lucky plus one,” the festival announced.

The confirmed lineup features international icons Janet Jackson and Jill Scott, alongside local favourites including Thandiswa Mazwai, Boom Shaka, Okmalumkoolkat, Cassper Nyovest, Sjava, Focalistic, and Morafe.

NOW READ: Watch: Somizi’s heart-warming moment at Barcelona airport with South African boys’ choir