Recipe of the day: Portuguese lamb tripe

A delicious hearty and flavourful dish that is easy to make.

Combining tender tripe and trotters with savoury bacon, aromatic spices, and vibrant vegetables, this dish will surely impress your loved ones.

With its rich flavours and textures, Portuguese lamb tripe is perfect for a cosy family dinner or a special occasion.

Portuguese lamb tripe

Ingredients

2 kg Deli-Co Farmstyle Butchery whole tripe and trotters rinsed in 1 litre water with 30ml lemon juice or white wine vinegar

2 litres of prepared stock of your choice

500 grams of streaky bacon cut into cubes

25 ml olive oil

3 large Onions chopped

5 Garlic cloves grated

2 Carrots finely grated

1 teaspoon cumin seeds scorched and crushed

3 Cardamom Pods crushed

2 cloves

2 Cinnamon sticks

1 bay leaf

2 pinches saffron

200 grams Chorizo sausage, sliced

1 teaspoon leaf masala

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 tin white or cannellini beans, drained and washed

Handful of chopped fresh parsley

Method

Wash the tripe in the vinegar water, strain, and dry. Place in a pressure cooker with the stock and cook for about 35 minutes or in a large pot on the stove for 2-3 hours. Strain the liquid off and reduce until there is a quarter of the liquid left. In a large pan heat the olive oil and add the bacon. Sauté until golden brown and remove from the pan. Add the onions into the same pan and fry until browned. Add the garlic, carrots, cumin, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon sticks, bay leaf, saffron, chorizo, masala, and turmeric, and cook for about 20 minutes. Add the tripe back into the pot with the reduced cooking liquid and the bacon and bake covered in the oven for an hour and a half at 160 degrees. Remove from the oven mix through the beans and serve with loads of fresh chopped parsley and green kale spiced rice.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

