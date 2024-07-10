Red lentil & split pea soup recipe to beat the winter cold

As temperatures drop, there's nothing quite as comforting as a steaming bowl of homemade soup.

This red lentil and split pea soup, infused with savoury beef chuck and wholesome vegetables, is a perfect remedy for chilly days.

With its rich flavours and nourishing ingredients, it’s not just a meal but a soothing embrace against the cold.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Roasted fresh fish stuffed with crab meat

Red lentil & split pea soup

Ingredients

2 C (500 ml) soup mix (containing barley, red lentils, split peas)

2 allspice berries

2 whole cloves

2.5 litres water

500–700 g beef shin or chuck, cubed with the bone in

1 leek, sliced

2 medium stalks celery, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and grated

3 Tbsp (45 ml) tomato paste

1 Tbsp (15 ml) sea salt or to taste

1 tsp (5 ml) freshly ground black pepper or to taste

handful fresh parsley, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp (30 ml) alphabet pasta (optional)

Method

Place the soup mix in a large saucepan, add the allspice, cloves, and 1 litre of water, and boil on high heat for about 40 minutes. Stir in the beef, vegetables, tomato paste, salt and pepper. Add another 1 litre water and cook on high heat for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for a further 20 minutes. Check the soup, which should have thickened, and adjust the seasoning. Add the parsley and alphabet pasta and the remaining 500 ml water. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for another 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and check seasoning again before serving piping hot.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Red lentil & split pea soup Read more Recipe of the day: Roasted fresh fish stuffed with crab meat Author: Spice Odyssey by Cariema Isaacs Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 2 C (500 ml) soup mix (containing barley, red lentils, split peas)

2 allspice berries

2 whole cloves

2.5 litres water

500 – 700 g beef shin or chuck, cubed with the bone in

1 leek, sliced

2 medium stalks celery, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and grated

3 Tbsp ( 45 ml) tomato paste

1 Tbsp ( 15 ml) sea salt or to taste

1 tsp ( 5 ml) freshly ground black pepper or to taste

handful fresh parsley, roughly chopped

2 Tbsp ( 30 ml) alphabet pasta (optional)

Instructions Place the soup mix in a large saucepan, add the allspice, cloves, and 1 litre of water, and boil on high heat for about 40 minutes. Stir in the beef, vegetables, tomato paste, salt and pepper. Add another 1 litre water and cook on high heat for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for a further 20 minutes. Check the soup, which should have thickened, and adjust the seasoning. Add the parsley and alphabet pasta and the remaining 500 ml water. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for another 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and check seasoning again before serving piping hot. Notes Chef’s tip:

You can opt for different cuts of beef, though I prefer beef chuck with the bone in. The chuck contains a lot of connective tissue, including collagen, which partially melts during the cooking process, making this cut of meat perfect for roasting, braising, stews, and soups. The marrow in the bones is also dense in nutrients and iron and provides a buttery, nutty, and fatty flavour to the soup.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Portobello mushroom lasagne