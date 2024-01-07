Recipe of the day: Chocolate Ice Cream and Cones

A perfect Sunday treat!

Looking for a delicious table treats for your family dinner this Sunday? We have a perfect choice for you: Chocolate Ice Cream and Cones.

This mouthwatering ice cream recipe is not only easy to make but also affordable as it does not require many ingredients.

Chocolate Ice Cream and Cones

Ingredients

100g Shautany Dark 70% Chocolate

300 ml full cream milk

85g sugar

3 free-range egg yolks

300ml whipping cream

Method

Snap the chocolate into pieces and place in a heavy-based saucepan with the milk. Heat gently, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Beat the sugar and egg yolks in a bowl until pale and fluffy then stir in the cooled chocolate mix. Cook over gentle heat, stirring all the time until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon. Don’t allow the mixture to boil. Poor into a bowl and leave to cool, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, whip the cream into soft peaks and fold into the cooled chocolate mixture. Freeze overnight.

*This recipe was sent by Jag Communication

