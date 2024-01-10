Recipe of the day: Easy overnight French toast

This recipe is great for using up older, dried out bread.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and with the new work year having kicked off everyone is in a rush in the morning, meaning breakfast is the last thing on your mind. This overnight French toast recipe is ideal for those hectic mornings as you can make it the night before and just pop it in the oven first thing in the morning while you get ready for work.

Easy overnight French toast

Ingredients

⅓ cup butter melted

⅓ cup brown sugar packed

1 loaf French bread, sliced 2cm thick

12 eggs beaten

1 ½ cups milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons maple syrup or ½ teaspoon maple extract

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon divided

⅓ cup walnuts or pecans, chopped

whipped cream (optional)

Method

Before Bed

Slice bread into 2cm thick slices and let dry on the counter for a couple of hours (or place in a 150°C oven for 10 minutes using caution not to brown the bread). Place melted butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon on a large rimmed baking sheet. Mix well and spread on the bottom of the pan. Arrange bread in the pan over the brown sugar mixture. Combine eggs, milk, vanilla extract, and maple syrup. Gently pour half of the egg mixture over the bread ensuring all of the bread is soaked. Flip the bread and pour the remaining egg mixture over top. Sprinkle with chopped walnuts and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight

Morning time

Remove the pan from the refrigerator and let it sit on the counter for 20 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Bake for 30 minutes ensuring that the French toast doesn’t brown. Serve with maple syrup and whipped cream.

*This recipe was sourced from www.spendwithpennies.com

