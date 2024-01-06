Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

6 Jan 2024

Recipe of the day: White lasagna with greens, gruyere and garlic

The perfect meal to get your family back to healthy eating after the holidays.

White lasagna with greens, gruyere and garlic recipe. Picture: iStock

This delicious lasagna recipe is very rich in protein and packed with antioxidants – the perfect meal to
get your family back to healthy eating after the holidays.

It’s that time of the year when we need to get back on the healthy-eating wagon and put our festive
season diet of chocolates, gammon and rich salads to the side to make space for heathier eating
habits.

This delicious lasagna is made with spinach, mushrooms, shredded chicken and a creamy bechamel
sauce.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • ¾ cup onion, chopped
  • 3 tbsp garlic, minced
  • 1 cup mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp dried basil
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 tsp sea salt, divided
  • 1 bag spinach
  • 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
  • 2 cups chicken or veggie broth
  • ¼ cup flour
  • ¼ tsp nutmeg
  • ½ cup shredded parmesan
  • 6 oz no boil, oven ready lasagna noodles, broken into 2-3” pieces
  • 1 1/4 cup gruyere or mozzarella, shredded


Method

  1. preheat oven to 375F.
  2. heat a large nonstick skillet over-medium high heat; add oil, onions, garlic, mushrooms, basil,
    oregano, red pepper flakes, and ¼ tsp salt. sauté about 3-4 minutes, or until mushrooms
    softened and their liquid has mostly evaporated.
  3. add fresh spinach and cook until wilted, about 10-15 seconds. remove the pan from heat and
    stir in chicken.
  4. in a small bowl, whisk ½ cup chicken broth with flour, until a thick consistency is formed; set
    aside. combine remaining 1 ½ cups broth, milk, nutmeg, and 1 tsp salt in a medium saucepan
    and simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. once bubbly, add the slurry and whisk
    continuously… simmer until thickened (about 6 minutes) and stir in parmesan. remove from
    heat.
  5. pour 1/2 cup sauce into the bottom of a large cast iron skillet. top with ⅓ of the noodles, 1 cup
    chicken mixture, 1 cup sauce, and ¼ cup mozzarella. repeat layers three times, finishing with
    sauce and cheese.
  6. cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until bubbly.

*This recipe was sourced from @sara.haven on Instagram.

  • Author: Sara Haven
  • Cook Time: 20-25
  • Total Time: 0 hours

