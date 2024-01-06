Recipe of the day: White lasagna with greens, gruyere and garlic

The perfect meal to get your family back to healthy eating after the holidays.

This delicious lasagna recipe is very rich in protein and packed with antioxidants – the perfect meal to

get your family back to healthy eating after the holidays.

It’s that time of the year when we need to get back on the healthy-eating wagon and put our festive

season diet of chocolates, gammon and rich salads to the side to make space for heathier eating

habits.

This delicious lasagna is made with spinach, mushrooms, shredded chicken and a creamy bechamel

sauce.

White lasagna with greens, gruyere and garlic

Ingredients

2 cups whole milk

2 tbsp. olive oil

¾ cup onion, chopped

3 tbsp garlic, minced

1 cup mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp sea salt, divided

1 bag spinach

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

2 cups chicken or veggie broth

¼ cup flour

¼ tsp nutmeg

½ cup shredded parmesan

6 oz no boil, oven ready lasagna noodles, broken into 2-3” pieces

1 1/4 cup gruyere or mozzarella, shredded



Method

preheat oven to 375F. heat a large nonstick skillet over-medium high heat; add oil, onions, garlic, mushrooms, basil,

oregano, red pepper flakes, and ¼ tsp salt. sauté about 3-4 minutes, or until mushrooms

softened and their liquid has mostly evaporated. add fresh spinach and cook until wilted, about 10-15 seconds. remove the pan from heat and

stir in chicken. in a small bowl, whisk ½ cup chicken broth with flour, until a thick consistency is formed; set

aside. combine remaining 1 ½ cups broth, milk, nutmeg, and 1 tsp salt in a medium saucepan

and simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. once bubbly, add the slurry and whisk

continuously… simmer until thickened (about 6 minutes) and stir in parmesan. remove from

heat. pour 1/2 cup sauce into the bottom of a large cast iron skillet. top with ⅓ of the noodles, 1 cup

chicken mixture, 1 cup sauce, and ¼ cup mozzarella. repeat layers three times, finishing with

sauce and cheese. cover the baking dish with foil and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until bubbly.

*This recipe was sourced from @sara.haven on Instagram.