Recipe of the day: One-pot chilli mac and cheese recipe

Give your classic mac and cheese recipe a delicious make-over in just 20 minutes.

One-pot chilli mac and cheese recipe

Picture: iStock

Tired of your usual mac and cheese recipe? Spice up your menu this year by giving your favourite go-to dishes a little mini make-over.

This one-pot chilli mac and cheese recipe made with beef mince, pasta, beans, canned tomatoes, everyday spices and cheese will be ready and on the table in 20 minutes.

Delicious chilli mac and cheese

*This recipe was sourced from www.recipetineats.com

One-pot chilli mac and cheese

Get dinner on the table in 20 minutes with this delicious one-pot chilli mac and cheese recipe.

  • Author: Nagi
  • Prep Time: 10 min
  • Cook Time: 15 min
  • Total Time: 25 min
  • Category: Pasta
  • Method: Stove top
  • Cuisine: American

Ingredients

Scale

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 red capsicum / bell pepper, chopped
  • 500g beef mince
  • 800g crushed canned tomato
  • 420g can red kidney beans, drained
  • 2 1/2 cups beef broth (chicken broth also ok)
  • 250g elbow macaroni pasta, uncooked
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • 1/4 cup coriander / cilantro finely chopped, for garnish

Spices (homemade chili powder):

  • 1 tsp cayenne pepper or pure chilli powder (adjust spiciness to taste)
  • 2 tsp paprika powder
  • 2 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp onion powder (can sub with garlic powder)
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 1/4 tsp salt

Instructions

  1. Heat oil in large pot over high heat. Add garlic and onion, cook for 1 minute. Then add capsicum and cook until onion is translucent.
  2. Add beef and cook, breaking it up as you go.
  3. Once the beef turns from red to brown, add remaining ingredients except cheese. Stir, bring to simmer, then turn the heat down to medium.
  4. Cover and cook for 12 minutes or until the macaroni is al dente, meaning just cooked, still a tiny bit on the firm side. It should be saucy but not tons of liquid.
  5. Turn the stove off but leave the pot on the stove. Stir through half the cheese – it should be a bit saucy. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Top with remaining cheese, put the lid back on and leave until the cheese melts – about 2 minutes (sauce will absorb further during this period).
  6. Sprinkle with coriander, if desired, and serve immediately.

Keywords: mac and cheese

