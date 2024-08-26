Recipe of the day: Nectarine and granola breakfast parfait

Start your day off right with this delightful nectarine and granola breakfast parfait.

This recipe, is a perfect blend of creamy Greek yoghurt, sweet honeyed nectarines, and crunchy granola, creating a breakfast that’s as nutritious as it is delicious.

The layers of fresh fruit and granola not only offer a satisfying crunch but also a burst of flavours and textures that will leave you feeling energised and ready to take on the day.

Nectarine and granola breakfast parfait

Ingredients

4 large glasses for serving

30 ml butter

30 ml honey

4 medium nectarines sliced

1000 ml of Greek yoghurt

2 medium bananas peeled and sliced

125 ml of granola (or more to taste)

Garnish:

15 ml of yoghurt per serving

15 ml of toasted almond flakes per person.

Honey for drizzling

A few thin slices of nectarine

Method

Heat the butter and honey together in a frying pan and when it starts to foam add the sliced nectarines and give it a good shake in the pan for 3 minutes, remove from the heat and cool. Place 100 ml of yoghurt into each glass and top with sliced banana, followed by some of the nectarines then top with 15 ml of granola, more yoghurt and nectarines, and granola. Cover the glasses with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

In the morning remove the plastic and garnish the top with yoghurt, almonds, nectarine, and a drizzle of honey.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

