Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

22 Jul 2024

01:17 pm

Recipe of the day: Crispy cauli nuggets

Looking for a quick, delicious, and vegetarian-friendly recipe to spice up your meal plan? Look no further than these crispy cauli nuggets!

Crispy cauli nuggets

Crispy cauli nuggets. Picture: Supplied

Ready in just 30 minutes and made with only five simple ingredients, this recipe is a delightful twist on a classic snack.

You can serve these golden and crispy cauliflower nuggets with any sauce of your choice, and enjoy a burst of flavour in every bite.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Montagu white chocolate cheesecake with berries and cherry sauce

Crispy cauli nuggets

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain flour
  • ½ tsp each smoked paprika, ground cumin, and garlic powder
  • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 1 cup buttermilk or 2 eggs, lightly whisked
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs, mixed with 1–2 Tbsp
  • olive oil

Method

Optional sauces to serve

  1. Grown-ups Sticky Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp maple syrup or honey; 1 Tbsp soy sauce; 2 Tbsp sriracha and 1 Tbsp hot water.
  2. Use this to baste the cauliflower for the final 4–5 minutes of cooking, or just as a dipping sauce.
  3. Fresh Pesto Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp pesto and ½ cup Greek yoghurt.
  4. Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a shallow baking tray with baking paper (or get your air-fryer ready, if you have one).
  5. Add the flour and spices to a shallow bowl and mix well.
  6. Add the buttermilk or eggs to a wide shallow bowl and the breadcrumbs to another bowl.
  7. Carefully coat each slice of cauliflower first in the seasoned flour, then in the buttermilk, and lastly, in the breadcrumbs.
  8. Transfer to the prepared baking tray or air-fryer tray. Roast for 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy, turning halfway.
  9. Serve with your preferred mayo or sauce on the side.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

Print

Crispy cauli nuggets

Crispy cauli nuggets

  • Author: Sarah Graham

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 cup plain flour

    • ½ tsp each smoked paprika, ground cumin, and garlic powder

    • 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

    • 1 cup buttermilk or 2 eggs, lightly whisked

    • 1 cup breadcrumbs, mixed with 1–2 Tbsp

    • olive oil

Instructions

Optional sauces to serve

  1. Grown-ups Sticky Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp maple syrup or honey; 1 Tbsp soy sauce; 2 Tbsp sriracha and 1 Tbsp hot water.

  2. Use this to baste the cauliflower for the final 4–5 minutes of cooking, or just as a dipping sauce.

  3. Fresh Pesto Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp pesto and ½ cup Greek yoghurt.

  4. Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a shallow baking tray with baking paper (or get your air-fryer ready, if you have one).

  5. Add the flour and spices to a shallow bowl and mix well.

  6. Add the buttermilk or eggs to a wide shallow bowl and the breadcrumbs to another bowl.

  7. Carefully coat each slice of cauliflower first in the seasoned flour, then in the buttermilk, and lastly, in the breadcrumbs.

  8. Transfer to the prepared baking tray or air-fryer tray. Roast for 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy, turning halfway.

  9. Serve with your preferred mayo or sauce on the side.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Stacked mustard & cheese potato bake

Read more on these topics

food recipe vegetarian

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Read some books’ – Ramaphosa says apartheid-era politics confuses Malema [WATCH]
South Africa Acsa denies discrimination allegations, urges travellers to cooperate with security
News Steenhuisen’s Agricultural Master Plan sparks concerns, farmers call for consultation
World Joe Biden withdraws from presidential race
Multimedia 48 hours in pictures, 21 July 2024

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES