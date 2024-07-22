Recipe of the day: Crispy cauli nuggets

Looking for a quick, delicious, and vegetarian-friendly recipe to spice up your meal plan? Look no further than these crispy cauli nuggets!

Ready in just 30 minutes and made with only five simple ingredients, this recipe is a delightful twist on a classic snack.

You can serve these golden and crispy cauliflower nuggets with any sauce of your choice, and enjoy a burst of flavour in every bite.

Crispy cauli nuggets

Ingredients

1 cup plain flour

½ tsp each smoked paprika, ground cumin, and garlic powder

1 head cauliflower, cut into florets

1 cup buttermilk or 2 eggs, lightly whisked

1 cup breadcrumbs, mixed with 1–2 Tbsp

olive oil

Method

Optional sauces to serve

Grown-ups Sticky Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp maple syrup or honey; 1 Tbsp soy sauce; 2 Tbsp sriracha and 1 Tbsp hot water. Use this to baste the cauliflower for the final 4–5 minutes of cooking, or just as a dipping sauce. Fresh Pesto Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp pesto and ½ cup Greek yoghurt. Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a shallow baking tray with baking paper (or get your air-fryer ready, if you have one). Add the flour and spices to a shallow bowl and mix well. Add the buttermilk or eggs to a wide shallow bowl and the breadcrumbs to another bowl. Carefully coat each slice of cauliflower first in the seasoned flour, then in the buttermilk, and lastly, in the breadcrumbs. Transfer to the prepared baking tray or air-fryer tray. Roast for 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy, turning halfway. Serve with your preferred mayo or sauce on the side.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

