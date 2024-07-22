Recipe of the day: Crispy cauli nuggets
Looking for a quick, delicious, and vegetarian-friendly recipe to spice up your meal plan? Look no further than these crispy cauli nuggets!
Crispy cauli nuggets. Picture: Supplied
Ready in just 30 minutes and made with only five simple ingredients, this recipe is a delightful twist on a classic snack.
You can serve these golden and crispy cauliflower nuggets with any sauce of your choice, and enjoy a burst of flavour in every bite.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Montagu white chocolate cheesecake with berries and cherry sauce
Crispy cauli nuggets
Ingredients
- 1 cup plain flour
- ½ tsp each smoked paprika, ground cumin, and garlic powder
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
- 1 cup buttermilk or 2 eggs, lightly whisked
- 1 cup breadcrumbs, mixed with 1–2 Tbsp
- olive oil
Method
Optional sauces to serve
- Grown-ups Sticky Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp maple syrup or honey; 1 Tbsp soy sauce; 2 Tbsp sriracha and 1 Tbsp hot water.
- Use this to baste the cauliflower for the final 4–5 minutes of cooking, or just as a dipping sauce.
- Fresh Pesto Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp pesto and ½ cup Greek yoghurt.
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a shallow baking tray with baking paper (or get your air-fryer ready, if you have one).
- Add the flour and spices to a shallow bowl and mix well.
- Add the buttermilk or eggs to a wide shallow bowl and the breadcrumbs to another bowl.
- Carefully coat each slice of cauliflower first in the seasoned flour, then in the buttermilk, and lastly, in the breadcrumbs.
- Transfer to the prepared baking tray or air-fryer tray. Roast for 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy, turning halfway.
- Serve with your preferred mayo or sauce on the side.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
Crispy cauli nuggets
Ingredients
-
- 1 cup plain flour
-
- ½ tsp each smoked paprika, ground cumin, and garlic powder
-
- 1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
-
- 1 cup buttermilk or 2 eggs, lightly whisked
-
- 1 cup breadcrumbs, mixed with 1–2 Tbsp
-
- olive oil
Instructions
Optional sauces to serve
- Grown-ups Sticky Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp maple syrup or honey; 1 Tbsp soy sauce; 2 Tbsp sriracha and 1 Tbsp hot water.
- Use this to baste the cauliflower for the final 4–5 minutes of cooking, or just as a dipping sauce.
- Fresh Pesto Sauce: Mix together 1 Tbsp pesto and ½ cup Greek yoghurt.
- Preheat the oven to 200ºC and line a shallow baking tray with baking paper (or get your air-fryer ready, if you have one).
- Add the flour and spices to a shallow bowl and mix well.
- Add the buttermilk or eggs to a wide shallow bowl and the breadcrumbs to another bowl.
- Carefully coat each slice of cauliflower first in the seasoned flour, then in the buttermilk, and lastly, in the breadcrumbs.
- Transfer to the prepared baking tray or air-fryer tray. Roast for 20 minutes, or until golden and crispy, turning halfway.
- Serve with your preferred mayo or sauce on the side.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Stacked mustard & cheese potato bake
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.