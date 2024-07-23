Recipe of the day: Lamb neck bredie with dumplings served with green beans

A hearty meal perfect for creating a memorable dining experience.

Lamb neck bredie with dumplings served with green beans. Picture: Supplied

Today’s recipe brings together a rich and comforting lamb neck bredie with fluffy dumplings, a side of flavourful green beans, and butter beans infused with anchovies.

This combination of savoury dishes creates a memorable dining experience that balances hearty flavours.

Lamb neck bredie with dumplings served with green beans

Ingredients

Lamb neck bredie with dumplings

2 kg Lamb neck cut into 1,5cm discs,

Some SASKO cake flour to dust

2 Onions, peeled and sliced

4 Garlic cloves, peeled and minced

30 ml Hinds Paprika

1 sachet Rhodes quality tomato paste

1 tin Rhodes Quality Mediterranean style tomato mix

1 tin Rhodes quality tomato puree

50 ml sugar

1 liter Prepared chicken or lamb stock

2 cups Sasko self raising flour

5 ml salt

1/2 cup Willow Creek Director’s reserve olive oil

1/2 cup Full cream milk

Green beans and butter beans with anchovies and Persian lime olive oil

2 tins Rhodes Quality green beans, drained and rinsed

2 tins Rhodes Quality butter beans, drained and rinsed

300 grams tenderstem broccoli, blanched

30 ml chopped anchovies

Willow Creek Persian Lime flavoured Olive Oil

Method

Lamb neck bredie with dumplings

Preheat your oven to 160 degrees Celsius. Dust the lamb with the flour and season to taste. Heat some butter and olive oil in a large pot and fry the lamb until well browned. Remove from the pot and add some more butter and olive oil and fry the onions and garlic until lightly browned. Remove from the pot and add some more butter and olive oil and fry the onions and garlic until lightly browned. Add the tomatoes, sugar, and stock and mix through. Cover with a lid and place in the oven and cook for 2-3 hours. Mix the flour and salt together and rub in the olive oil. Add the milk and mix until just combined. Roll into balls and place on top of the bredie. Place back into the oven for 15-20 minutes until they are lightly browned and cooked.

Green beans and butter beans with anchovies and Persian lime olive oil

Heat some olive oil in a large frying pan and add the beans and broccoli and fry for 5 minutes. Add the anchovies and mix through. Serve hot with the lamb bredie.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

