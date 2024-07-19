Recipe of the day: Montagu white chocolate cheesecake with berries and cherry sauce

An easy-to-make cake that combines creamy richness with fresh flavours.

Picture: Supplied

Treat yourself to a delicious cheesecake that mixes the creamy taste of white chocolate with the fresh flavours of seasonal berries and a tasty cherry sauce.

This Montagu white chocolate cheesecake is a great dessert for any occasion, including birthday celebrations.

Montagu white chocolate cheesecake with berries and cherry sauce

Ingredients

1 x 20/21 cm spring form cake tin lined with baking paper on the bottom

200 g Montagu coconut flakes,

2 cups Montagu almond flour

100 g Butter, softened

Pinch of salt

2 cups good quality white chocolate, melted

2 cups double cream plain yoghurt

1 cup crème fraiche

1 cup cream

15 ml Vanilla paste

5 ml Rosewater

1 sachet gelatine powder, sponged in 50ml water

1 cup very cherry jam, warmed

Some seasonal berries and edible flowers to garnish

Method

Place the coconut flakes, almond flour, butter, and salt in a food processor and blitz until well combined. Press the mix into the cake tin making sure that the bottom and sides are covered. Place in the fridge until set. Place the yoghurt, crème fraiche, cream, vanilla, and rosewater in a food processor and blend until combined. While the machine is running, add the white chocolate and blend until combined. Pour the mix into a bowl and keep aside. Melt the gelatine in the microwave for 20 seconds and whisk into the cheesecake mix. Pour the filling into the cake tin and set in the fridge until set. Spread the jam over the cheesecake and garnish with berries and edible flowers.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

