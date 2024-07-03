Recipes

3 Jul 2024

Recipe of the day: Crispy roast pork belly with avocado

A mouthwatering dish that perfectly combines savoury, spicy, and creamy flavours.

Indulge in a delicious savoury meal with this crispy roast pork belly recipe paired perfectly with creamy avocado and a tangy mustard sauce.

The combination of succulent pork, aromatic spices, and fresh avocado creates an unforgettable dish that is both nutritious and full of flavour.

Crispy roast pork belly with avocado

Ingredients

For the pork belly

  • 2kg (3-4cm thickness) boneless pork belly with the skin
  • 2 heads garlic, broken into cloves and peeled
  • 30ml (2tbsp) avocado or olive oil
  • 60ml (¼ cup) sea salt flakes
  • 30ml (2tbsp) cumin seeds
  • 2 handfuls sage

For the avo mustard sauce

  • ½ x 385g tin condensed milk
  • 30ml (2tbsp) white wine vinegar
  • 15ml (1tbsp) whole-grain mustard
  • 30ml (2tbsp) milk
  • ½ avocado, mashed
  • Salt and pepper

For the spiced avo slices

  • 15ml (1tbsp) smoked or plain paprika
  • 30ml (2tbsp) Cajun spice
  • 15ml (1tbsp) dried chilli flakes
  • 2 avocados, halved, stoned and peeled

Method

  1. For the pork belly, score the pork skin 1cm apart with a sharp knife or minora blade.
  2. Leave the pork uncovered in the fridge for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight to dry out.
  3. Preheat oven to 180°C. Scatter the garlic over the base of a baking dish. Rub the oil all over the pork, followed by half of the sea salt flakes.
  4. Place the pork skin-side down on top of the garlic and sprinkle with cumin. Roast for 1 hour.
  5. Increase oven to 230°C. Turn the pork over and sprinkle with the remaining salt.
  6. Tuck the sage in underneath the pork and roast for about 1 hour or until the skin is golden and crunchy (cover pieces that brown too much with foil).
  7. For the sauce, blitz together all the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.
  8. For the spiced avo slices, combine the paprika, Cajun, and chilli flakes.
  9. Press the avo halves, and cut the side down into the spice mix. Thickly slice.
  10. Serve with the pork and sauce.

*This recipe was send by Protactic Strategic Communications on behalf of South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) and South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO)

