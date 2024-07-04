Recipe of the day – No-bake ginger & lime cheesecake
A delightful treat that doesn't require turning on the oven!
No-bake ginger & lime cheesecake. Picture: iStock
This no-bake ginger & lime cheesecake recipe combines the zesty flavours of lime with the warm spice of ginger nut biscuits.
The smooth, creamy texture paired with a crunchy biscuit base and a hint of edible glitter makes it a showstopper for any occasion.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Crispy roast pork belly with avocado
No-bake ginger & lime cheesecake
Ingredients
For the base
- 150g ginger nut biscuits
- 50g butter
For the topping
- 2 x 135g packets of lime jelly
- 200ml evaporated milk
- 200g cream cheese*
- zest and juice of 3 limes
- edible green glitter (optional, but I’d really recommend it)
- whipped cream for decorating (optional)
- *Any kind you like, even yes, if you like, on this one occasion, low fat. (Because there’s no cooking involved, it won’t flop on you.)
Method
- Crush the biscuits to a fine powder in a food processor or with a mallet in a plastic bag (see page 22).
- Melt the butter and add, mixing thoroughly, then press hard into the bottom of a 20cm springform tin. Put in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Dissolve one of the packets of lime jelly by cutting the jelly into cubes, putting them into a heatproof jug or bowl, adding 100ml boiling water and stirring briskly.
- The instructions on the packet might say to use more water, but don’t. If 100ml water doesn’t fully dissolve the jelly, don’t add more water.
- Instead, put the container of water and jelly into the microwave for a minute or so. Leave to cool fully.
- Whisk the evaporated milk until it’s light and foamy.
- Add in the cream cheese and beat very well until all the lumps are gone and the mix is smooth.
- Add the cooled jelly, the zest of 2 limes and the juice of 3 (hold on to the remaining zest for decorating purposes).
- Pour this creamy mix on top of the ginger biscuit base, spread smoothly with your spatula, then put it back in the fridge for 3 hours.
When the 3 hours are up, make the second packet of lime jelly by dissolving it in 100ml boiling water.
- Allow it to cool completely, then stir in a teaspoon of edible green glitter.
- Carefully pour this over the top of the cheesecake so it covers it all, sitting in a thin layer.
- Back into the fridge with it for at least another hour.
- Decorate with splodges of whipped cream and the remaining lime zest.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random HousePrint
No-bake ginger & lime cheesecake
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 4 hours 30 minutes
- Total Time: 4 minutes 50
- Category: Dessert
- Method: no cook
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
For the base
-
- 150g ginger nut biscuits
-
- 50g butter
For the topping
-
- 2 x 135g packets of lime jelly
-
- 200ml evaporated milk
-
- 200g cream cheese*
-
- zest and juice of 3 limes
-
- edible green glitter (optional, but I’d really recommend it)
-
- whipped cream for decorating (optional)
-
- *Any kind you like, even yes, if you like, on this one occasion, low fat. (Because there’s no cooking involved, it won’t flop on you.)
Instructions
- Crush the biscuits to a fine powder in a food processor or with a mallet in a plastic bag (see page 22).
- Melt the butter and add, mixing thoroughly, then press hard into the bottom of a 20cm springform tin. Put in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Dissolve one of the packets of lime jelly by cutting the jelly into cubes, putting them into a heatproof jug or bowl, adding 100ml boiling water and stirring briskly.
- The instructions on the packet might say to use more water, but don’t. If 100ml water doesn’t fully dissolve the jelly, don’t add more water.
- Instead, put the container of water and jelly into the microwave for a minute or so. Leave to cool fully.
- Whisk the evaporated milk until it’s light and foamy.
- Add in the cream cheese and beat very well until all the lumps are gone and the mix is smooth.
- Add the cooled jelly, the zest of 2 limes and the juice of 3 (hold on to the remaining zest for decorating purposes).
- Pour this creamy mix on top of the ginger biscuit base, spread smoothly with your spatula, then put it back in the fridge for 3 hours.
When the 3 hours are up, make the second packet of lime jelly by dissolving it in 100ml boiling water.
- Allow it to cool completely, then stir in a teaspoon of edible green glitter.
- Carefully pour this over the top of the cheesecake so it covers it all, sitting in a thin layer.
- Back into the fridge with it for at least another hour.
- Decorate with splodges of whipped cream and the remaining lime zest.
NOW READ: Chicken noodle stir-fry with black bean sauce and broccoli recipe