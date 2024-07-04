Recipe of the day – No-bake ginger & lime cheesecake

A delightful treat that doesn't require turning on the oven!

This no-bake ginger & lime cheesecake recipe combines the zesty flavours of lime with the warm spice of ginger nut biscuits.

The smooth, creamy texture paired with a crunchy biscuit base and a hint of edible glitter makes it a showstopper for any occasion.

No-bake ginger & lime cheesecake

Ingredients

For the base

150g ginger nut biscuits

50g butter

For the topping

2 x 135g packets of lime jelly

200ml evaporated milk

200g cream cheese*

zest and juice of 3 limes

edible green glitter (optional, but I’d really recommend it)

whipped cream for decorating (optional)

*Any kind you like, even yes, if you like, on this one occasion, low fat. (Because there’s no cooking involved, it won’t flop on you.)

Method

Crush the biscuits to a fine powder in a food processor or with a mallet in a plastic bag (see page 22). Melt the butter and add, mixing thoroughly, then press hard into the bottom of a 20cm springform tin. Put in the fridge for at least an hour. Dissolve one of the packets of lime jelly by cutting the jelly into cubes, putting them into a heatproof jug or bowl, adding 100ml boiling water and stirring briskly. The instructions on the packet might say to use more water, but don’t. If 100ml water doesn’t fully dissolve the jelly, don’t add more water. Instead, put the container of water and jelly into the microwave for a minute or so. Leave to cool fully. Whisk the evaporated milk until it’s light and foamy. Add in the cream cheese and beat very well until all the lumps are gone and the mix is smooth. Add the cooled jelly, the zest of 2 limes and the juice of 3 (hold on to the remaining zest for decorating purposes). Pour this creamy mix on top of the ginger biscuit base, spread smoothly with your spatula, then put it back in the fridge for 3 hours.

When the 3 hours are up, make the second packet of lime jelly by dissolving it in 100ml boiling water. Allow it to cool completely, then stir in a teaspoon of edible green glitter. Carefully pour this over the top of the cheesecake so it covers it all, sitting in a thin layer. Back into the fridge with it for at least another hour. Decorate with splodges of whipped cream and the remaining lime zest.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

