Chicken noodle stir-fry with black bean sauce and broccoli recipe

Here is a quick and delicious dinner idea!

Chicken noodle stir-fry with black bean sauce and broccoli recipe. Picture: Supplied

This dish is a perfect blend of savoury and nutty flavours, featuring juicy chicken breasts, vibrant tenderstem broccoli, and perfectly cooked egg noodles, all tossed in a rich black bean sauce.

Topped with toasted peanuts for an added crunch, this stir-fry is both satisfying and easy to make.

Ingredients

30g unsalted peanuts

2 x 120g skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons black bean sauce

150g medium egg noodles

200g tenderstem broccoli

Method

Place a large non-stick frying pan on medium heat and toast the peanuts as it heats up, tossing regularly, then remove and set aside, leaving the pan on the heat. Meanwhile, score the chicken lengthways at 1cm intervals, going about halfway through. In a bowl, toss the chicken with 1 tablespoon each of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and black bean sauce to coat. Cook in the hot pan for 3 minutes on each side, or until dark, gnarly, and cooked through. Cook the noodles in a large pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Trim the broccoli (halving any thick stalks lengthways) and add to the water for the last 2 minutes. Remove the chicken to a board. Use tongs to carefully drag the just-cooked noodles and broccoli with a bit of their water straight into the frying pan. Pound half the peanuts in a pestle and mortar until fine, toss into the pan with the remaining black bean sauce until well mixed, then divide between your plates. Slice the chicken and place on top, scatter over the remaining peanuts, drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, and dig in.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

