Chicken noodle stir-fry with black bean sauce and broccoli recipe
Here is a quick and delicious dinner idea!
Chicken noodle stir-fry with black bean sauce and broccoli recipe. Picture: Supplied
This dish is a perfect blend of savoury and nutty flavours, featuring juicy chicken breasts, vibrant tenderstem broccoli, and perfectly cooked egg noodles, all tossed in a rich black bean sauce.
Topped with toasted peanuts for an added crunch, this stir-fry is both satisfying and easy to make.
Chicken noodle stir-fry with black bean sauce and broccoli
Ingredients
- 30g unsalted peanuts
- 2 x 120g skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tablespoons black bean sauce
- 150g medium egg noodles
- 200g tenderstem broccoli
Method
- Place a large non-stick frying pan on medium heat and toast the peanuts as it heats up, tossing regularly, then remove and set aside, leaving the pan on the heat.
- Meanwhile, score the chicken lengthways at 1cm intervals, going about halfway through.
- In a bowl, toss the chicken with 1 tablespoon each of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and black bean sauce to coat.
- Cook in the hot pan for 3 minutes on each side, or until dark, gnarly, and cooked through.
- Cook the noodles in a large pan of boiling salted water according to the packet instructions.
- Trim the broccoli (halving any thick stalks lengthways) and add to the water for the last 2 minutes.
- Remove the chicken to a board.
- Use tongs to carefully drag the just-cooked noodles and broccoli with a bit of their water straight into the frying pan.
- Pound half the peanuts in a pestle and mortar until fine, toss into the pan with the remaining black bean sauce until well mixed, then divide between your plates.
- Slice the chicken and place on top, scatter over the remaining peanuts, drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, and dig in.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
