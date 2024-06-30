Recipe of the day: Low-carb pan pizza
A lighter but satisfying pizza experience!
Low-carb pan pizza. Picture: Supplied
Instead of traditional dough, this innovative low-carb pan pizza recipe features a savoury base made from blended chicken and cheeses, baked to perfection.
Topped with a zesty tomato sauce, spicy salami, fresh vegetables, and gooey mozzarella, each slice offers a burst of flavour without the carb overload.
Low-carb pan pizza
Ingredients
Base
- 500 g skinless and boneless chicken thighs, quartered
- 40 g Parmesan cheese, grated
- 60 g mozzarella cheese, grated
- 1 garlic clove
- 5 ml salt
Sauce
- 30 ml olive oil
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped
- 150 ml Italian passata
Toppings
- 100 g spicy salami, sliced
- 100 g black olives, pitted
- 2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced
- a small handful of fresh basil
- 150 g mozzarella cheese, grated
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200 °C. You will need a 40 x 30 cm oven pan.
- Combine the chicken, Parmesan, mozzarella, garlic, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth.
- Spoon the chicken mixture onto a large sheet of baking paper, top with another sheet, and roll into a rectangle to fit your tray.
- Remove the top sheet of baking paper and lift the pizza onto the oven pan using the bottom sheet.
- Use your fingers to evenly spread the chicken mixture over the baking paper and into the corners.
- Bake for 10 minutes until firm and golden on the edges.
- In the meantime, heat the olive oil for the tomato sauce in a large saucepan over medium heat.
- Fry the chilli for 1 minute and add the passata. Heat through.
- Spread the tomato sauce over the pizza base and top with all the toppings, ending with the mozzarella.
- Return to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes, then switch on the grill and grill for 2 minutes. Serve warm, sliced into squares.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random HousePrint
