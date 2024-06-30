Recipe of the day: Low-carb pan pizza

A lighter but satisfying pizza experience!

Instead of traditional dough, this innovative low-carb pan pizza recipe features a savoury base made from blended chicken and cheeses, baked to perfection.

Topped with a zesty tomato sauce, spicy salami, fresh vegetables, and gooey mozzarella, each slice offers a burst of flavour without the carb overload.

Low-carb pan pizza

Ingredients

Base

500 g skinless and boneless chicken thighs, quartered

40 g Parmesan cheese, grated

60 g mozzarella cheese, grated

1 garlic clove

5 ml salt

Sauce

30 ml olive oil

1 red chilli, finely chopped

150 ml Italian passata

Toppings

100 g spicy salami, sliced

100 g black olives, pitted

2 large ripe tomatoes, sliced

a small handful of fresh basil

150 g mozzarella cheese, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 200 °C. You will need a 40 x 30 cm oven pan. Combine the chicken, Parmesan, mozzarella, garlic, and salt in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. Spoon the chicken mixture onto a large sheet of baking paper, top with another sheet, and roll into a rectangle to fit your tray. Remove the top sheet of baking paper and lift the pizza onto the oven pan using the bottom sheet. Use your fingers to evenly spread the chicken mixture over the baking paper and into the corners. Bake for 10 minutes until firm and golden on the edges. In the meantime, heat the olive oil for the tomato sauce in a large saucepan over medium heat. Fry the chilli for 1 minute and add the passata. Heat through. Spread the tomato sauce over the pizza base and top with all the toppings, ending with the mozzarella. Return to the oven and bake for another 10 minutes, then switch on the grill and grill for 2 minutes. Serve warm, sliced into squares.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

