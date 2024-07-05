Recipe of the day: Curried meatballs
Enjoy the rich flavours of South African cuisine with this delightful recipe.
Curried meatballs. Picture: iStock
Tantalise your taste buds with these tender meatballs, lovingly spiced and simmered in a delicious curry-infused sauce.
Perfectly complemented by the creamy richness of coconut cream and a hint of sweetness from brown sugar, this dish offers a savoury journey that’s as mouthwatering as it is satisfying.
Curried meatballs
Ingredients
- 1.5 kg Boerewors meat, rolled into 12 meatballs
- Some butter and olive oil for frying
- 1 onion, peeled and chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and grated
- 2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 tablespoons of your favourite curry powder
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes
- 1 tin coconut cream
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Melt the butter and olive oil in a frying pan and brown the meatballs.
- Remove from the pan and keep aside.
- Add some more butter and olive oil to the pan and add the onion, garlic, and ginger.
- Fry until cooked and slightly browned, then add the turmeric, cumin, and curry powder. Cook until fragrant.
- Add the chopped tomatoes, coconut cream, brown sugar, and bay leaf. Season to taste.
- Cook for 10 minutes before adding back the meatballs.
- Cook for another 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
- Season to taste and serve with vetkoek, rice or whatever you prefer.
*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.
