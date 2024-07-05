Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

5 Jul 2024

Recipe of the day: Curried meatballs

Enjoy the rich flavours of South African cuisine with this delightful recipe.

Curried meatballs

Curried meatballs. Picture: iStock

Tantalise your taste buds with these tender meatballs, lovingly spiced and simmered in a delicious curry-infused sauce.

Perfectly complemented by the creamy richness of coconut cream and a hint of sweetness from brown sugar, this dish offers a savoury journey that’s as mouthwatering as it is satisfying.

Curried meatballs

Ingredients

  • 1.5 kg Boerewors meat, rolled into 12 meatballs
  • Some butter and olive oil for frying
  • 1 onion, peeled and chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled and grated
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 tablespoons of your favourite curry powder
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 1 tin coconut cream
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method

  1. Melt the butter and olive oil in a frying pan and brown the meatballs.
  2. Remove from the pan and keep aside.
  3. Add some more butter and olive oil to the pan and add the onion, garlic, and ginger.
  4. Fry until cooked and slightly browned, then add the turmeric, cumin, and curry powder. Cook until fragrant.
  5. Add the chopped tomatoes, coconut cream, brown sugar, and bay leaf. Season to taste.
  6. Cook for 10 minutes before adding back the meatballs.
  7. Cook for another 10 minutes or until the sauce has thickened.
  8. Season to taste and serve with vetkoek, rice or whatever you prefer.

*This recipe was sourced from Mynhardt Joubert with permission.

