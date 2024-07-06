Recipe of the day: Herbed cranberry and chicken salad

A nutritious and refreshing meal perfect for a wholesome and delicious dining experience.

This refreshing dish combines tender, thyme-seasoned chicken thighs with a medley of fresh herbs, mixed salad leaves, and tangy blue cheese.

The sweet tart cranberries add a delightful burst of flavour, while the homemade Dijon mustard dressing ties everything together perfectly.

Herbed cranberry and chicken salad

Ingredients

400–600g skinless, deboned chicken thighs

1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp olive oil

¼ cup water, or as needed

2 cups mixed salad leaves

½ red onion, thinly sliced

½ cup sliced chives

½ cup torn fresh parsley

½ cup torn fresh dill

¼ cup crumbled blue cheese

For dressing

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

¼ cup olive oil

¾ cup dried cranberries, plus extra for garnishing

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3–4 Tbsp water

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Season the chicken thighs with thyme, salt, and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and brown the chicken thighs on all sides. Cook the chicken until done, adding water if the pan gets dry. Remove from heat and allow to cool before slicing. Using a hand blender, blend the dressing ingredients until smooth. Combine the mixed salad leaves with half the chicken and the red onion in a serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper and pour over half the dressing. Toss to combine. Scatter over the chives, parsley, dill, and blue cheese. Add the remaining chicken, drizzle over the rest of the dressing, and garnish with extra dried cranberries.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

