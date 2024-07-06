Recipe of the day: Herbed cranberry and chicken salad
A nutritious and refreshing meal perfect for a wholesome and delicious dining experience.
Herbed cranberry and chicken salad. Picture: Supplied
This refreshing dish combines tender, thyme-seasoned chicken thighs with a medley of fresh herbs, mixed salad leaves, and tangy blue cheese.
The sweet tart cranberries add a delightful burst of flavour, while the homemade Dijon mustard dressing ties everything together perfectly.
ALSO READ: Chicken noodle stir-fry with black bean sauce and broccoli recipe
Herbed cranberry and chicken salad
Ingredients
- 400–600g skinless, deboned chicken thighs
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tsp olive oil
- ¼ cup water, or as needed
- 2 cups mixed salad leaves
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- ½ cup sliced chives
- ½ cup torn fresh parsley
- ½ cup torn fresh dill
- ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese
For dressing
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¾ cup dried cranberries, plus extra for garnishing
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- 3–4 Tbsp water
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
- Season the chicken thighs with thyme, salt, and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and brown the chicken thighs on all sides.
- Cook the chicken until done, adding water if the pan gets dry.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool before slicing.
- Using a hand blender, blend the dressing ingredients until smooth.
- Combine the mixed salad leaves with half the chicken and the red onion in a serving bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper and pour over half the dressing. Toss to combine.
- Scatter over the chives, parsley, dill, and blue cheese.
- Add the remaining chicken, drizzle over the rest of the dressing, and garnish with extra dried cranberries.
*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House
Herbed cranberry and chicken salad
Ingredients
-
- 400–600g skinless, deboned chicken thighs
-
- 1 tsp dried thyme
-
- Salt and pepper to taste
-
- 1 tsp olive oil
-
- ¼ cup water, or as needed
-
- 2 cups mixed salad leaves
-
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
-
- ½ cup sliced chives
-
- ½ cup torn fresh parsley
-
- ½ cup torn fresh dill
-
- ¼ cup crumbled blue cheese
For dressing
-
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
-
- ¼ cup olive oil
-
- ¾ cup dried cranberries, plus extra for garnishing
-
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
-
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
-
- 3–4 Tbsp water
-
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Season the chicken thighs with thyme, salt, and pepper.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and brown the chicken thighs on all sides.
- Cook the chicken until done, adding water if the pan gets dry.
- Remove from heat and allow to cool before slicing.
- Using a hand blender, blend the dressing ingredients until smooth.
- Combine the mixed salad leaves with half the chicken and the red onion in a serving bowl.
- Season with salt and pepper and pour over half the dressing. Toss to combine.
- Scatter over the chives, parsley, dill, and blue cheese.
- Add the remaining chicken, drizzle over the rest of the dressing, and garnish with extra dried cranberries.
NOW READ: Recipe of the day – No-bake ginger & lime cheesecake