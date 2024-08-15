Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

15 Aug 2024

Recipe of the day: Easy chicken casserole

A comforting, hearty dish that's a breeze to prepare!

Easy chicken casserole

Easy chicken casserole. Picture: Supplied

Using tender rotisserie chicken, fresh vegetables, and a creamy sauce, this dish comes together effortlessly for a satisfying chicken casserole meal.

It is perfect for a cosy dinner and if you want a winning combination that’s sure to please the whole family, serve it with a crisp green salad.

Easy chicken casserole

Ingredients

1 Rotisserie chicken, flesh removed & shredded
1 tbsp olive or canola oil
2 leeks, thinly sliced
2 corn on the cob, cooked, kernels sliced off
1 cup cooked petit pois peas
1 sachet of chicken soup powder, mixed with 1 ½ cups of low-fat milk
4 potatoes, steamed and thinly sliced
80 g grated cheddar
fresh thyme

Method

  1. Sauté the leeks in the olive oil.
  2. Add the shredded chicken, corn, peas & chicken soup and milk mixture,warm until the sauce thickens.
  3. Top with the sliced potatoes & finish off with grated cheddar cheese & fresh thyme.
  4. Roast for 20 – 30 minutes until golden, then serve with a fresh green salad.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

