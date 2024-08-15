Recipe of the day: Easy chicken casserole

A comforting, hearty dish that's a breeze to prepare!

Using tender rotisserie chicken, fresh vegetables, and a creamy sauce, this dish comes together effortlessly for a satisfying chicken casserole meal.

It is perfect for a cosy dinner and if you want a winning combination that’s sure to please the whole family, serve it with a crisp green salad.

Easy chicken casserole

Ingredients

1 Rotisserie chicken, flesh removed & shredded

1 tbsp olive or canola oil

2 leeks, thinly sliced

2 corn on the cob, cooked, kernels sliced off

1 cup cooked petit pois peas

1 sachet of chicken soup powder, mixed with 1 ½ cups of low-fat milk

4 potatoes, steamed and thinly sliced

80 g grated cheddar

fresh thyme

Method

Sauté the leeks in the olive oil. Add the shredded chicken, corn, peas & chicken soup and milk mixture,warm until the sauce thickens. Top with the sliced potatoes & finish off with grated cheddar cheese & fresh thyme. Roast for 20 – 30 minutes until golden, then serve with a fresh green salad.

*This recipe was sourced from Rediscover Dairy with permission.

