Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

14 Aug 2024

10:41 am

Recipe of the day: Pudding shots

Indulge in a fun and easy-to-make treat that adds a boozy twist to classic pudding.

Pudding shots

Pudding shots. Picture: Supplied

These pudding shots are the perfect combination of creamy, sweet, and spirited treats.

With just a few minutes of prep and a short chill time, you’ll have a delightful dessert ready to enjoy.

Serve them up in shot glasses, top with whipped cream, and get ready for a party in every bite!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Refreshing watermelon and feta salad

Pudding shots

Ingredients

  • 1 (3 to 4-ounce) package instant pudding, any flavour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup liquor, or divide multiple liquors to taste
  • 8 ounces whipped cream, or whipped topping, optional
  • Whipped cream, for garnish

Method

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine the pudding, milk, and liquor.
  2. Whisk for about 2 minutes or until the pudding is nice and smooth.
  3. If your mix includes a liquor that’s around 80-proof, such as vodka or rum, whisk in 8 ounces of the whipped cream or topping. It will help stabilise the shots.
  4. Spoon into shot glasses or disposable plastic cups and refrigerate for about 30 minutes until the pudding sets up.
  5. Top with whipped cream and any additional toppings you desire. Serve and enjoy.

*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com with permission.

Print

Pudding shots

Pudding shots

  • Author: Colleen Graham
  • Prep Time: 5 minutes
  • Cook Time: 0 minutes
  • Total Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

Scale

    • 1 (3- to 4-ounce) package instant pudding, any flavor

    • 1 cup milk

    • 1 cup liquor, or divide multiple liquors to taste

    • 8 ounces whipped cream, or whipped topping, optional

    • Whipped cream, for garnish

Instructions

  1. In a mixing bowl, combine the pudding, milk, and liquor.

  2. Whisk for about 2 minutes or until the pudding is nice and smooth.

  3. If your mix includes a liquor that’s around 80-proof, such as vodka or rum, whisk in 8 ounces of the whipped cream or topping. It will help stabilize the shots.

  4. Spoon into shot glasses or disposable plastic cups and refrigerate for about 30 minutes until the pudding sets up.

  5. Top with whipped cream and any additional toppings you desire. Serve and enjoy.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Toast with sardines, avo and atchar

Read more on these topics

dessert recipe

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Bok stars Kolisi, Etzebeth to walk Dricus to octagon for UFC fight in Perth
Business SA rolls out tax incentives to boost electric vehicle manufacturing by 2026
South Africa Soweto community split over foreign-owned shop closures (VIDEO)
News City Power granted leave to appeal Eskom ruling on billing dispute
Business Government and private sector announce R790bn in capital expenditure projects

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES