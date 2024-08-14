Recipe of the day: Pudding shots
Indulge in a fun and easy-to-make treat that adds a boozy twist to classic pudding.
Pudding shots. Picture: Supplied
These pudding shots are the perfect combination of creamy, sweet, and spirited treats.
With just a few minutes of prep and a short chill time, you’ll have a delightful dessert ready to enjoy.
Serve them up in shot glasses, top with whipped cream, and get ready for a party in every bite!
Pudding shots
Ingredients
- 1 (3 to 4-ounce) package instant pudding, any flavour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup liquor, or divide multiple liquors to taste
- 8 ounces whipped cream, or whipped topping, optional
- Whipped cream, for garnish
Method
- In a mixing bowl, combine the pudding, milk, and liquor.
- Whisk for about 2 minutes or until the pudding is nice and smooth.
- If your mix includes a liquor that’s around 80-proof, such as vodka or rum, whisk in 8 ounces of the whipped cream or topping. It will help stabilise the shots.
- Spoon into shot glasses or disposable plastic cups and refrigerate for about 30 minutes until the pudding sets up.
- Top with whipped cream and any additional toppings you desire. Serve and enjoy.
*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com with permission.
