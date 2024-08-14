Recipe of the day: Pudding shots

Indulge in a fun and easy-to-make treat that adds a boozy twist to classic pudding.

These pudding shots are the perfect combination of creamy, sweet, and spirited treats.

With just a few minutes of prep and a short chill time, you’ll have a delightful dessert ready to enjoy.

Serve them up in shot glasses, top with whipped cream, and get ready for a party in every bite!

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Refreshing watermelon and feta salad

Pudding shots

Ingredients

1 (3 to 4-ounce) package instant pudding, any flavour

1 cup milk

1 cup liquor, or divide multiple liquors to taste

8 ounces whipped cream, or whipped topping, optional

Whipped cream, for garnish

Method

In a mixing bowl, combine the pudding, milk, and liquor. Whisk for about 2 minutes or until the pudding is nice and smooth. If your mix includes a liquor that’s around 80-proof, such as vodka or rum, whisk in 8 ounces of the whipped cream or topping. It will help stabilise the shots. Spoon into shot glasses or disposable plastic cups and refrigerate for about 30 minutes until the pudding sets up. Top with whipped cream and any additional toppings you desire. Serve and enjoy.

*This recipe was sourced from thespruceeats.com with permission.

Pudding shots Author: Colleen Graham

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 0 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 1 (3- to 4-ounce) package instant pudding, any flavor

1 cup milk

1 cup liquor, or divide multiple liquors to taste

8 ounces whipped cream, or whipped topping, optional

Whipped cream, for garnish

Instructions In a mixing bowl, combine the pudding, milk, and liquor. Whisk for about 2 minutes or until the pudding is nice and smooth. If your mix includes a liquor that’s around 80-proof, such as vodka or rum, whisk in 8 ounces of the whipped cream or topping. It will help stabilize the shots. Spoon into shot glasses or disposable plastic cups and refrigerate for about 30 minutes until the pudding sets up. Top with whipped cream and any additional toppings you desire. Serve and enjoy.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Toast with sardines, avo and atchar