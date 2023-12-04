Recipe of the day: Game terrine

Instructions

1.Carefully cut the duck skin from the duck breast, then very finely chop the skin. Reserve 12 bacon rashers for lining the tin. Cut all the meat and remaining bacon into 1cm pieces, keeping the different meats separate.

2.Reserve the chopped bacon and, from the best bits, reserve 100g chopped chicken, 250g chicken livers, half the mixed game, half the duck and half the duck skin.

3.Put all the remaining meat and duck skin into a food processor (include any fattier pieces) and blend to a mince. Transfer to a bowl and add the garlic, allspice, juniper berries, parsley, Armagnac or brandy, wine and stock. Mix in the reserved chopped meat and marinate in the fridge overnight.

4.Heat oven to 180C.Grease a 1.5-litre loaf tin or terrine mould with butter. Lightly stretch the reserved bacon rashers and use most of them to line the tin or mould, overlapping slightly and leaving plenty of overhang at the top. Pack the meat mixture into the tin then fold over the bacon overhang and lay the reserved rashers on top.

5.Cover the terrine with baking parchment, then cover tightly with foil. Put a folded tea towel in a roasting tin and set the terrine on top. Pour enough hot water into the roasting tin to come just below the rim of the terrine tin.

6.Put in the oven, then reduce heat to 160C and bake for 1½ hrs. Take from the oven and leave to cool for 1 hr in the water bath, then remove and leave to cool completely.

7.Once cool, cut a strip of foil or card to fit the top of the tin, put it on top of the terrine and weigh it down with a few heavy cans. Chill overnight.

8.Carefully remove the terrine from the tin, wipe off all the jelly and serve in slices with the toasts and cornichons.