What’s for lunch?: Spiced lamb cutlets with couscous salad

Instructions

1.Sprinkle lamb with cumin. Season. Heat 11 ⁄2 tbs oil in a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add onion and capsicum. Season. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Push capsicum mixture to the side. Add lamb. Cook, turning lamb and moving capsicum mixture, for 5 minutes or until lamb is cooked to your liking and capsicum mixture has softened. Remove from heat. Squeeze over 1 lemon half.

2.Meanwhile, place couscous and lemon rind in a heatproof bowl. Add boiling water and remaining oil. Cover with a plate. Set aside for 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Use a fork to separate grains. Add coriander, reserving a few sprigs, and chickpeas. Squeeze over remaining lemon half. Season. Stir to combine.

3.Place yoghurt in a serving bowl. Swirl through harissa. Serve with lamb, capsicum mixture and couscous, topped with reserved coriander.