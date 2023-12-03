Recipes

3 Dec 2023

What’s for lunch?: Spiced lamb cutlets with couscous salad

Immerse yourself in the aromatic blend of spices that perfectly complement the succulent lamb cutlets for your Sunday lunch.

Homemade Spiced lamb cutlets with salad

Homemade Spiced lamb cutlets with salad. Picture: iStock

Turn your Sunday lunch into a culinary masterpiece with our Spiced Lamb Cutlets with couscous salad recipe.

How to make a Spiced Lamb Cutlets with couscous salad

Homemade Spiced lamb cutlets with salad. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

  • 8 French-trimmed lamb cutlets
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 red onion, halved, thinly sliced
  • 1 red capsicum, deseeded, thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow capsicum, deseeded, thinly sliced
  • 1 lemon, rind finely grated, halved
  • 150g (3/4 cup) couscous
  • 185ml (3/4 cup) boiling water
  • 1 bunch fresh coriander, top leaves torn off
  • 400g can chickpeas, rinsed, drained
  • 90g (1/3 cup) Greek-style yoghurt
  • 2 tsp harissa paste

Method

  1. Sprinkle lamb with cumin. Season. Heat 11 ⁄2 tbs oil in a large non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add onion and capsicum. Season. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Push capsicum mixture to the side. Add lamb. Cook, turning lamb and moving capsicum mixture, for 5 minutes or until lamb is cooked to your liking and capsicum mixture has softened. Remove from heat. Squeeze over 1 lemon half.
  2. Meanwhile, place couscous and lemon rind in a heatproof bowl. Add boiling water and remaining oil. Cover with a plate. Set aside for 5 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Use a fork to separate grains. Add coriander, reserving a few sprigs, and chickpeas. Squeeze over remaining lemon half. Season. Stir to combine.
  3. Place yoghurt in a serving bowl. Swirl through harissa. Serve with lamb, capsicum mixture and couscous, topped with reserved coriander.

Keywords: Spiced lamb cutlets with couscous salad

