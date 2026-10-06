Recipe of the day: Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber

It's easy to make and packed with protein and crunch.

Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber make for a simple yet flavorful dish that’s perfect as a snack, appetiser, or side.

By soaking hard-boiled eggs and crisp cucumber slices in a savoury, tangy marinade, each ingredient absorbs rich flavours and transforms into a refreshing treat.

This combination is not only easy to prepare but also packed with protein and crunch, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a healthy and delicious addition to any meal or gathering.

Preparation time: 20 minutes + marinating

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 6 for under R100

Ingredients:

6 eggs, at room temperature

1 Mediterranean cucumber, thinly sliced

1 lemon, sliced

5ml (1 tsp) salt

250ml (1 cup) white wine vinegar

125ml (½ cup) water

3 garlic cloves, peeled

250ml (1 cup) sugar

10ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds

2.5ml (½ tsp) dried chilli flakes

Pinch of ground turmeric

Method:

Bring a large saucepan half full of water to a boil over medium heat. Slowly add the eggs and simmer for 7 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. When eggs are cool enough to handle, peel and place in a 1.25L glass jar. Add cucumber and lemon. Heat the remaining ingredients in a small saucepan over high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil. Pour the hot liquid into the jar with eggs. Cool. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to 5 days before enjoying.

Serving suggestions:

Serve on toasted pitas or sourdough, spread with hummus. Alternatively, serve as a braai side, slice in half, and use on salads or enjoy on toast.

Recipe supplied by Sapoultry.co.za