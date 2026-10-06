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Recipe of the day: Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

6 October 2026

05:29 pm

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It's easy to make and packed with protein and crunch.

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Picture: Supplied

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Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber make for a simple yet flavorful dish that’s perfect as a snack, appetiser, or side.

By soaking hard-boiled eggs and crisp cucumber slices in a savoury, tangy marinade, each ingredient absorbs rich flavours and transforms into a refreshing treat.

This combination is not only easy to prepare but also packed with protein and crunch, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a healthy and delicious addition to any meal or gathering.

Preparation time: 20 minutes + marinating

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Cost per recipe: Serves 6 for under R100

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 Mediterranean cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • 5ml (1 tsp) salt
  • 250ml (1 cup) white wine vinegar
  • 125ml (½ cup) water
  • 3 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 250ml (1 cup) sugar
  • 10ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds
  • 2.5ml (½ tsp) dried chilli flakes
  • Pinch of ground turmeric

Method:

  1. Bring a large saucepan half full of water to a boil over medium heat. Slowly add the eggs and simmer for 7 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.
  2. When eggs are cool enough to handle, peel and place in a 1.25L glass jar. Add cucumber and lemon.
  3. Heat the remaining ingredients in a small saucepan over high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil. Pour the hot liquid into the jar with eggs. Cool.
  4. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to 5 days before enjoying.

Serving suggestions:

  • Serve on toasted pitas or sourdough, spread with hummus. Alternatively, serve as a braai side, slice in half, and use on salads or enjoy on toast.

Recipe supplied by Sapoultry.co.za

Print

Recipe of the day: Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber

Picture supplied

Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber make for a simple yet flavorful dish that’s perfect as a snack, appetiser, or side.

RELATED ARTICLES

By soaking hard-boiled eggs and crisp cucumber slices in a savoury, tangy marinade, each ingredient absorbs rich flavours and transforms into a refreshing treat.

This combination is not only easy to prepare but also packed with protein and crunch, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a healthy and delicious addition to any meal or gathering.

  • Author: Thami Kwazi

Ingredients

Scale

    • 6 eggs, at room temperature

    • 1 Mediterranean cucumber, thinly sliced

    • 1 lemon, sliced

    • 5 ml (1 tsp) salt

    • 250 ml (1 cup) white wine vinegar

    • 125 ml (½ cup) water

    • 3 garlic cloves, peeled

    • 250 ml (1 cup) sugar

    • 10 ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds

    • 2.5 ml (½ tsp) dried chilli flakes

    • Pinch of ground turmeric

Instructions

Method:

  1. Bring a large saucepan half full of water to a boil over medium heat. Slowly add the eggs and simmer for 7 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.

  2. When eggs are cool enough to handle, peel and place in a 1.25 L glass jar. Add cucumber and lemon.

  3. Heat the remaining ingredients in a small saucepan over high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil. Pour the hot liquid into the jar with eggs. Cool.

  4. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to 5 days before enjoying.

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