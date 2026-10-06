It's easy to make and packed with protein and crunch.
Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber make for a simple yet flavorful dish that’s perfect as a snack, appetiser, or side.
By soaking hard-boiled eggs and crisp cucumber slices in a savoury, tangy marinade, each ingredient absorbs rich flavours and transforms into a refreshing treat.
This combination is not only easy to prepare but also packed with protein and crunch, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a healthy and delicious addition to any meal or gathering.
Preparation time: 20 minutes + marinating
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Cost per recipe: Serves 6 for under R100
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs, at room temperature
- 1 Mediterranean cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 lemon, sliced
- 5ml (1 tsp) salt
- 250ml (1 cup) white wine vinegar
- 125ml (½ cup) water
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
- 250ml (1 cup) sugar
- 10ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds
- 2.5ml (½ tsp) dried chilli flakes
- Pinch of ground turmeric
Method:
- Bring a large saucepan half full of water to a boil over medium heat. Slowly add the eggs and simmer for 7 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.
- When eggs are cool enough to handle, peel and place in a 1.25L glass jar. Add cucumber and lemon.
- Heat the remaining ingredients in a small saucepan over high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil. Pour the hot liquid into the jar with eggs. Cool.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to 5 days before enjoying.
Serving suggestions:
- Serve on toasted pitas or sourdough, spread with hummus. Alternatively, serve as a braai side, slice in half, and use on salads or enjoy on toast.
Recipe supplied by Sapoultry.co.za
Recipe of the day: Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber
Marinated boiled eggs and cucumber make for a simple yet flavorful dish that’s perfect as a snack, appetiser, or side.
By soaking hard-boiled eggs and crisp cucumber slices in a savoury, tangy marinade, each ingredient absorbs rich flavours and transforms into a refreshing treat.
This combination is not only easy to prepare but also packed with protein and crunch, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a healthy and delicious addition to any meal or gathering.
Ingredients
-
- 6 eggs, at room temperature
-
- 1 Mediterranean cucumber, thinly sliced
-
- 1 lemon, sliced
-
- 5 ml (1 tsp) salt
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) white wine vinegar
-
- 125 ml (½ cup) water
-
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
-
- 250 ml (1 cup) sugar
-
- 10 ml (2 tsp) yellow mustard seeds
-
- 2.5 ml (½ tsp) dried chilli flakes
-
- Pinch of ground turmeric
Instructions
Method:
- Bring a large saucepan half full of water to a boil over medium heat. Slowly add the eggs and simmer for 7 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.
- When eggs are cool enough to handle, peel and place in a 1.25 L glass jar. Add cucumber and lemon.
- Heat the remaining ingredients in a small saucepan over high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Bring to a boil. Pour the hot liquid into the jar with eggs. Cool.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to 5 days before enjoying.