Try these creamy Greek-inspired roasted potatoes topped with feta and fresh herbs.

Tender roasted potatoes tossed in a creamy, herby Greek-inspired sauce, finished with feta and fresh herbs.

Ingredients

1kg baby potatoes, halved or quartered

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano (or fresh)

1 tsp thyme leaves (or fresh)

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

150ml Greek yoghurt

50ml cream

100g feta cheese, crumbled

1 red onion, thinly sliced

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh parsley and oregano, to garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. Toss the potatoes with the olive oil, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper. Spread on a baking tray and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, turning halfway, until golden and tender. In a bowl, whisk together the Greek yoghurt, cream, garlic and a pinch of seasoning. Remove the potatoes from the oven and toss them through the creamy mixture. Sprinkle with feta and return to the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until bubbling and lightly golden. Finish with the red onion, fresh herbs and extra feta, and serve warm.

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Nina van Dyk, a private chef in Pretoria and a Silwood School of Cookery graduate who has worked as sous chef at Hartford House and head chef at Manna Epicure and Khaleo.