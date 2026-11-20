Try these creamy Greek-inspired roasted potatoes topped with feta and fresh herbs.
Tender roasted potatoes tossed in a creamy, herby Greek-inspired sauce, finished with feta and fresh herbs.
Ingredients
- 1kg baby potatoes, halved or quartered
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp dried oregano (or fresh)
- 1 tsp thyme leaves (or fresh)
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 150ml Greek yoghurt
- 50ml cream
- 100g feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Fresh parsley and oregano, to garnish
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Toss the potatoes with the olive oil, oregano, thyme, salt and pepper.
- Spread on a baking tray and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, turning halfway, until golden and tender.
- In a bowl, whisk together the Greek yoghurt, cream, garlic and a pinch of seasoning.
- Remove the potatoes from the oven and toss them through the creamy mixture. Sprinkle with feta and return to the oven for 5 to 10 minutes, until bubbling and lightly golden.
- Finish with the red onion, fresh herbs and extra feta, and serve warm.
This recipe is courtesy of Chef Nina van Dyk, a private chef in Pretoria and a Silwood School of Cookery graduate who has worked as sous chef at Hartford House and head chef at Manna Epicure and Khaleo.