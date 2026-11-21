Tau Game Lodge in Madikwe's berry tiramisu, layers syrup-soaked boudoir biscuits and a creamy mascarpone and cream cheese filling.

This recipe is courtesy of the kitchen at Tau Game Lodge in the Madikwe Game Reserve.

Ingredients

Berry Syrup

4 cups fresh or frozen berries

½ cup water

¾ cup castor sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

Cream Cheese Filling

1½ cups heavy cream

1 cup cream cheese

1 cup mascarpone

¾ cup castor sugar

¾ cup berry syrup

1 tsp vanilla essence

To Assemble

1 packet boudoir biscuits (lady fingers)

2 cups berry syrup

Fresh berries, to garnish

Method

Berry Syrup

Place the water and berries in a saucepan and simmer for 2 minutes.

Remove from the heat and strain, pressing out the juice.

Return the juice to the saucepan, add the sugar and lemon juice, bring to the boil and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes.

Remove from the heat, set aside and chill.

Cream Cheese Filling

Whip the cream to soft peaks and set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat the rest of the filling ingredients together.

Gently fold in the whipped cream until well combined.

To Assemble

Dip the biscuits in the syrup and use them to line a deep dish.

Spread a layer of the cream cheese filling over the biscuits, then add another layer of dipped biscuits.

Repeat until you reach the top of the dish.

Refrigerate until set.

Garnish with fresh berries if you like.